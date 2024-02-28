Sunway Medical Centre named in Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals ranking

SMC makes history as Malaysia enters the prestigious rankings for the first time

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway Medical Centre has been named in the top 250 hospitals globally in Newsweek World's Best Hospitals 2024 rankings.

Seeking to benchmark hospitals around the world in areas of clinical excellence, research and innovation, the 2024 rankings relied on a comprehensive global survey conducted among doctors, healthcare professionals, and administrators spanning four continents, as well as data from patient surveys and hospital quality metrics.

(Left to right) President of Sunway Healthcare Group (SHG), Dato' Lau Beng Long, said that Sunway Medical Centre (SMC) aims to further elevate standards of care through patient-centred innovative treatments, digitalisation and providing comprehensive clinical services. Dato' Lau is pictured here with Dr Khoo Chow Huat, SHG Managing Director (Hospital & Healthcare Operations), Tan Mei Shin, SMC Director of Business Development & Corporate Communications, and Dr Seow Vei Ken, CEO of SMC.

Out of 30 countries and 2400 shortlisted hospitals, which include public hospitals, university teaching hospitals and the private medical centres, only the top 250 hospitals were published in the global listing. This year is the first time any Malaysian hospital has been ranked.

"We're immensely honoured that Sunway Medical Centre, though a relatively young hospital, is recognised among the world's best hospitals, in rankings that have seen the likes of Mayo Clinic (USA), Singapore General Hospital (Singapore), Royal Prince Alfred Hospital (Australia), and The University of Tokyo Hospital (Japan)," said Dato' Lau Beng Long, President of Sunway Healthcare Group.

Established in 1999, Sunway Medical Centre is the largest private quaternary hospital in Malaysia with 724 licensed beds and more than 40 specialties. It has also been accredited by The Australian Council on Healthcare Standards.

"This is a fitting way for us to celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, as we aim to further elevate our standards of care through patient-centred innovative treatments, digitalisation and providing comprehensive clinical services," said Dato' Lau.

The announcement comes on the back of SMC's recent ranking as the top hospital for paediatrics in Malaysia and 28th in Asia Pacific, in Newsweek's Best Specialized Hospitals Asia Pacific 2023. SMC is also ranked within the top 75 hospitals in Neurology, Cardiology and Oncology in that same survey.

This is the sixth year Newsweek partnered with Statista, Inc., a prominent global market research and consumer data firm, to assess and rank the best hospitals worldwide.

SOURCE Sunway Healthcare Group