Sunway Medical Centre retains Malaysia's top spot in Paediatrics, according to latest Newsweek rankings

The hospital is also ranked highly in the areas of Oncology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Cardiology, and Cardiac Surgery.

SUNWAY CITY, Malaysia, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway Medical Centre (SMC), Sunway City, the flagship quaternary hospital under the Sunway Healthcare Group, retained its top spot for Paediatrics in Malaysia in the Best Specialized Hospitals Asia Pacific Newsweek 2024 rankings.

SMC ranks 26 for Paediatrics within Asia Pacific. The hospital made its debut in the Neurosurgery and Cardiac Surgery categories – ranking in the top 75 hospitals in the APAC region, in addition to improving its rankings in Oncology, Neurology and Cardiology categories.

Sunway Medical Centre operates Malaysia's first dedicated Children’s Emergency Department among private hospitals, supported by 45 paediatricians in 24 paediatric subspecialties.

"We are pleased that our Paediatrics is recognised regionally, as Sunway Medical Centre operates the country's first dedicated Children's Emergency Department among private hospitals, which has received over 22,000 patient visits since 2023. This one-stop centre that caters to the healthcare needs of infants, children, and adolescents is supported by 45 paediatricians in 24 paediatric subspecialties," said President of Sunway Healthcare Group, Dato' Lau Beng Long.

Dr. Seow Vei Ken, Chief Executive Officer of SMC, said that the consistent performance and recent recognitions reflect the dedicated team's hard work and commitment to providing world-class healthcare.

"The recognition underscores our continuous pursuit of excellence in healthcare. This will be a catalyst to continually enhance our healthcare services and innovate specialised medical services to meet diverse patient needs," he said.

SMC is the biggest private quaternary hospital to date in the country with 724 licensed beds and the capacity to expand to 1100 beds upon the completion of the sixth block, Tower F, within the hospital campus.

The Best Specialized Hospitals Asia Pacific 2024 ranking identifies and honours the very best public, teaching/academic, and private hospitals in the Asia-Pacific region that specialise in Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Endocrinology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Oncology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics and Pulmonology. The award recognises the best hospitals across nine countries and territories: Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

This recent announcement comes on the back of SMC's achievement of being one of the first Malaysian hospitals to be named in the top 250 hospitals globally in the Newsweek World's Best Hospitals 2024 rankings, which benchmarks hospitals around the world in areas of clinical excellence, research and innovation.

SOURCE Sunway Healthcare Group