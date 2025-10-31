Sunwoda Unveils Next-Gen Energy Storage and Recycling Solutions at All Energy Australia 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At All Energy Australia 2025, Sunwoda, a global leader in lithium-ion battery and energy storage solutions, highlighted its battery cell technologies and full-spectrum energy storage systems. Spike Zhang, Sunwoda Regional Solution Director, delivered a technical presentation titled "Sunwoda Liquid Cooling ESS 3.0 Concept Briefing," sharing insights into the company's end-to-end energy storage architecture and how these technologies are being adapted and localized for Australia's diverse energy landscape.

Building Technology Credibility Through Advanced Battery Cells

In his presentation, Zhang outlined Sunwoda's innovation in energy storage cells, focusing on the winding and stacking technologies. The 684Ah cell, using stacking technology, offers enhanced energy density and seamless system integration, making it ideal for high-capacity or space-constrained applications. The 588Ah cell, using winding technology, is designed for cycling stability and energy efficiency, perfect for the frequent charge-discharge cycles typical of Australian energy storage projects.

Showcasing Full-Chain Integration from Cells to Systems

Zhang further explained Sunwoda's Liquid Cooling ESS 3.0 layout, demonstrating how the company supports localized energy storage applications. Sunwoda's energy storage systems offer a flexible range of capacities, compatibility with diverse applications, and resilience across extreme Australian climates — from scorching arid zones to humid coastal regions. Notably, he highlighted the 3MWh Liquid Cooling ESS equipped with 588Ah cells, featuring multiple fire protection measures, precise temperature and humidity management, high system integration, and convenient transport adaptability.

Sunwoda has already delivered multiple local projects across New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland, covering a range of DC-coupled energy storage applications. The company continues to provide AS/NZS 3000-compliant solutions with local certification, engineering adaptation, and on-site support—reinforcing its commitment to Australia's localized energy storage development.

Advancing a Sustainable Circular Ecosystem and ESG Commitment

Sunwoda emphasized its commitment to sustainable energy practices and rigorous ESG compliance by introducing a comprehensive battery recycling and reuse strategy that encompasses the entire lifecycle of lithium batteries. The company operates specialized recycling facilities focused on lithium battery remanufacturing and the thorough recycling and utilization of used batteries. By 2025, it will boast an annual processing capacity of 120,000 tons of used lithium batteries and 1 GWh of lithium battery remanufacturing capacity. Additionally, the company plans to establish new recycling centers in Europe and Thailand, aiming to provide full-lifecycle circular management services for lithium batteries to customers in Australia and worldwide.

About Sunwoda

Founded in 1997, Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd. went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300207) in 2011 and successfully listed GDR on the Swiss Stock Exchange in 2022. Through nearly three decades of dedication and innovation, Sunwoda has solidified its leadership in lithium-ion battery technology with industry-leading solutions and achieved remarkable business success—emerging as a hidden champion in the 3C battery sector, securing positions among the global top 10 in power battery installations, energy storage cell shipments, energy storage system shipments and ranked Bloomberg Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer.

Media Contact: Zeng Edward, [email protected]

