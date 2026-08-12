SUPCON and Certis Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Advance Robotics in Security Operations

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPCON Technology Co., Ltd. ("SUPCON") and Certis Group ("Certis") today announced a strategic cooperation agreement to accelerate the validation, deployment and operational integration of robotics in security and public-facing service environments.

SUPCON x Certis

Certis will bring its operational expertise, customer environments and integrated operations capabilities to identify, validate and scale robotics use cases, while SUPCON will contribute its robotics, industrial AI and automation technologies. The companies will work to move robots beyond stand-alone trials and into connected workflows designed to support frontline teams, improve responsiveness and service consistency, and strengthen data-driven operational management.

"Robotics creates the greatest value when it is embedded in real operations and designed around the people, processes and environments it supports," said Cui Shan, Chairman and President of SUPCON. "Certis brings deep operational expertise and access to diverse real-world scenarios. Through this strategic partnership, we aim to develop practical, scalable solutions that strengthen human-robot collaboration and create measurable value for customers."

"The next phase of robotics will be defined by deployment at scale," said Raahul Kumar, Chief Executive, International & Robotics, and Chief Strategy Officer, Certis. "At Certis, we are building the operating models, integration capabilities and partnerships required to put robots into frontline environments where they can improve productivity, responsiveness and service outcomes. Our partnership with SUPCON gives us another strong platform to accelerate that work across Singapore and our international markets."

Two areas of collaboration

Real-world validation and deployment. SUPCON and Certis will jointly evaluate and deploy security robots in live operating environments for use cases including intelligent patrols, visitor and personnel guidance, anomaly alerts, on-site support, remote collaboration, and facility or precinct management. Certis will provide operational requirements and field data, while SUPCON will refine robot functions, system integration and scenario adaptability based on deployment outcomes.

Integrated service models. Both companies will explore how robotics can connect with security platforms, digital management systems and operational workflows. The objective is to develop human-robot operating models that are predictive, responsive and data-driven, moving beyond isolated automation toward coordinated service delivery.

The collaboration is expected to progress through pilot deployment, field evaluation, product optimisation and joint solution development, with successful use cases developed into repeatable solutions for deployment across suitable customer environments.

Together, the companies intend to support the security industry's continued evolution toward intelligent, connected and human-centered operations, while expanding the responsible use of robotics in real-world service environments.

About SUPCON

SUPCON (688777.SH, SUPCON.SW) is a global provider of industrial automation and industrial AI, offering control systems, digital platforms, robotics, and software solutions that power the world's process and energy industries. Headquartered in Hangzhou, China, with the SUPCON Internal Business Headquarters in Singapore and the regional hubs around the globe, SUPCON is well-positioned to elevate industrial intelligence and drive customer success. Trusted by more than 250 leading enterprises and 40,000+ customers worldwide across major process industries such as oil & gas, chemical and petrochemical, as well as other industries such as power, pulp and paper, building materials, and more, SUPCON is driving the evolution from automation to autonomy—enabling safer, smarter, and more sustainable industrial operations.

For more information, please visit https://global.supcon.com/

About CERTIS

Backed by decades of experience in security, Certis is a leader today in smart integrated operations, leveraging technology to power transformations in security, manpower, facilities and property management solutions. Guided by our Operational Design First philosophy, our vast service offerings capitalise on our strong security heritage and deep operational expertise, enhanced with applied AI solutions for better decision making and outcomes. Central to our approach is our unique Business Process Re-engineering and Operations (BPRO®) framework, where we help customers manage change and enhance efficiencies through design thinking and a problem-solving approach.

Certis is headquartered in Singapore, with an international presence extending to Australia and Qatar. We are a trusted partner dedicated to our clients' success, supported by our 28,000-strong global team, always striving to make our world safer, smarter, better.

For more information, visit www.certisgroup.com

SOURCE SUPCON Technology Co., Ltd.