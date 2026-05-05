SUPCON Showcases the Path to Autonomous Operations with Software-defined Controls, Large Industrial AI models and Agentic AI Platforms at Hannover Messe 2026

HANNOVER, Germany, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Hannover Messe 2026, SUPCON (688777.SH, SUPCON.SW), a global leader in industrial automation and AI, demonstrated how the process industry can move beyond simple data analysis to real-time and autonomous execution. By unveiling its latest advancements in Agentic AI and software-defined automation, SUPCON provided a tangible roadmap for the transition to fully autonomous operating plants.

SUPCON @ Hannover Messe 2026 (PRNewsfoto/SUPCON International Business Pte Ltd)

A central theme of the showcase was bridging the industry's "execution gap". While many plants generate vast amounts of data, the challenge remains in acting on that data in a timely, reliable manner. SUPCON's integrated solution featuring the Universal Control System (UCS), Time-series Pre-trained Transformer (TPT2), and UNS-based IIOT Data Platform (Tier0), enables industrial plants to not only analyze information but to execute closed-loop optimization in real time.

"Industrial AI has reached a critical turning point. It is no longer just about generating insights, but about embedding them within closed-loop controls to achieve peak performance," said Kenneth Lim, Director of Strategy and Marketing at SUPCON International Business. "Our role is to provide the industry with an open, reliable foundation that allows our customers to scale at their own pace, ensuring that today's investments remain future-proof for decades of innovation ahead."

Technical Keynote Highlights: The Path to Autonomous Operating Plants

Through a series of technical keynote sessions, SUPCON reframed autonomy not as a single hardware upgrade, but as a strategic operating model designed to empower the modern workforce.

Real-time Field Intelligence (Smart Field Instrumentation & Ethernet-APL): Moving beyond legacy protocols like HART, SUPCON showcased how Ethernet-APL brings high-speed connectivity directly to the field, turning passive instruments into active sources of real-time intelligence.

Moving beyond legacy protocols like HART, SUPCON showcased how Ethernet-APL brings high-speed connectivity directly to the field, turning passive instruments into active sources of real-time intelligence. Building the Unified Namespace (Tier0): To eliminate the "integration tax," SUPCON introduced Tier0 , a UNS-based platform using MQTT pub/sub and semantic structures to create a shared, event-driven data layer that prevents vendor lock-in and unifies fragmented systems.

To eliminate the "integration tax," SUPCON introduced , a UNS-based platform using MQTT pub/sub and semantic structures to create a shared, event-driven data layer that prevents vendor lock-in and unifies fragmented systems. Agentic Application Development (AppBuilder): The Tier0 AppBuilder demonstrated how factory teams can build industrial applications up to 10x faster using natural language and domain-aware agents, moving from costly customization to rapid, user-centric creation.

The demonstrated how factory teams can build industrial applications up to 10x faster using natural language and domain-aware agents, moving from costly customization to rapid, user-centric creation. The Autonomous Workforce (Robotics & AI): By utilizing autonomous robots as "mobile sensors" for hazardous tasks like leak detection, SUPCON proved that technology isn't about replacing humans, but about liberating engineers for high-value creative problem-solving and strategic oversight.

By utilizing autonomous robots as "mobile sensors" for hazardous tasks like leak detection, SUPCON proved that technology isn't about replacing humans, but about liberating engineers for high-value creative problem-solving and strategic oversight. Software-Defined Controls: The Universal Control System (UCS) represents a new era of efficiency. By revolutionizing traditional controls architecture, it reduces physical footprints and cabling by up to 90% , directly helping partners meet carbon neutrality goals without sacrificing productivity.

The represents a new era of efficiency. By revolutionizing traditional controls architecture, it reduces physical footprints and cabling by up to , directly helping partners meet carbon neutrality goals without sacrificing productivity. Time-Series Pre-Trained Transformers (TPT): Unlike standard Large Language Models, the TPT is purpose-built for industrial time-series data. It consolidates fragmented use cases like equipment health forecasting and bottleneck analysis into a single AI layer for faster scaling.

Unlike standard Large Language Models, the is purpose-built for industrial time-series data. It consolidates fragmented use cases like equipment health forecasting and bottleneck analysis into a single AI layer for faster scaling. Autonomous Operating Plants (AOP): SUPCON framed "Zero-Touch Operations" not as a single hardware upgrade, but as a total strategic transformation. Addressing the "hidden" barriers of fragmented data and multi-OEM complexity, Autonomous Operating Plants (AOP) are achievable when open architectures and next-generation control systems are designed as a unified foundation from the outset.

SUPCON framed "Zero-Touch Operations" not as a single hardware upgrade, but as a total strategic transformation. Addressing the "hidden" barriers of fragmented data and multi-OEM complexity, Autonomous Operating Plants (AOP) are achievable when open architectures and next-generation control systems are designed as a unified foundation from the outset. Self-Optimizing Plants via Closed-Loop AIO: SUPCON introduced Artificial Intelligence Optimization (AIO) as a revolutionary step beyond traditional DCS and APC systems. By enabling AI to learn from real-time plant data and feed optimized decisions back into control systems autonomously. This closed-loop approach serves as a practical pathway for manufacturers to optimize throughput, energy, and safety simultaneously without manual intervention.

A Partner in Industrial Evolution

By connecting smart field instrumentation, open data platforms, and software-defined control, SUPCON is providing the industry with a practical blueprint for safer, more resilient, and self-optimizing plants. The vision presented at Hannover Messe 2026 establishes that autonomous operations are achievable today when open architectures and next-generation intelligence are designed as a unified foundation.

Resources & Media

Resource Hub & Presentations: global.supcon.com/events/hannover-messe-2026

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About SUPCON

SUPCON (688777.SH, SUPCON.SW) is a global provider of industrial automation and industrial AI, offering control systems, digital platforms, robotics, and software solutions that power the world's process and energy industries. Headquartered in Hangzhou, China, with the SUPCON Internal Business Headquarters in Singapore and the regional hubs around the globe, SUPCON is well-positioned to elevate industrial intelligence and drive customer success. Trusted by more than 250 leading enterprises and 39,000+ customers worldwide across major process industries such as oil & gas, chemical and petrochemical, as well as other industries such as power, pulp and paper, building materials, and more, SUPCON is driving the evolution from automation to autonomy—enabling safer, smarter, and more sustainable industrial operations.

For more information, please visit https://global.supcon.com/

SOURCE SUPCON International Business Pte Ltd