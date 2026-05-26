Super Sourcing Platform Connexion Shenzhen Aligns with Canton Fair in October, Creating Ultimate Buyer Journey.

Comprehensive Service Upgrades Enable Efficient Dual-City Sourcing Experience for Global Procurement Professionals

SHENZHEN, China, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connexion ShenZhen 2026, organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., part of Informa's global exhibition network, will return to the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center from October 13–15, 2026. As a flagship one-stop mega sourcing platform in South China, the show will connect overseas buyers with a wide range of industries including catering, hospitality, furniture, health, lifestyle, food processing and packaging, machinery, electronics and related supply chains.

Different from previous editions held in December, Connexion ShenZhen 2026 will move to October and align with the key sourcing window of the Canton Fair. For overseas buyers planning a sourcing trip to China, this creates a more efficient journey: visit Connexion ShenZhen first to explore multi-sector suppliers and scenario-based solutions in Shenzhen, then travel onward to Guangzhou for the Canton Fair. Around this strategic timing, the organizer will further strengthen overseas buyer invitation, international promotion, cross-city travel support and visitor services, helping global buyers make the most of one sourcing trip to South China.

A Fourth Edition with Stronger International Momentum

Connexion ShenZhen made its debut in 2023 and has continued to grow as a connected trade platform serving the Greater Bay Area and international markets. The fourth edition will take place from October 13–15, 2026 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, one of the largest exhibition venues in South China.

The previous edition recorded a 28% increase in overseas visitor attendance, reflecting the show's rising international appeal. It also featured a strong professional event programme that attracted cross-sector participation, including the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) Architecture Festival Asia 2025, which brought together international architects for seminars, workshops and architectural tours exploring design innovation, AI, ESG and green design. Other highlights included the China Hotel Industry Development Conference by China Tourist Hotel Association, the International Fashion Drinks Competition China Final, the World Coffee & Spirits Competition China Final, and the World Latte Art Championship China Selection Shenzhen Division, adding content value and networking opportunities for buyers from hospitality, design, foodservice and lifestyle sectors. In 2026, Connexion ShenZhen is expected to gather 2,000+ exhibitors, welcome 150,000+ professional visitors, cover 200,000 square meters, and span 10 exhibition halls, further reinforcing its position as a flagship one-stop sourcing platform in the Greater Bay Area.

Under the framework of two major themed exhibitions, Connexion ShenZhen 2026 will create a sourcing environment that connects consumer scenarios with industrial solutions, and product showcases with technology-driven applications.

Catering, Hotel, Furniture, Health and Lifestyle Themed Exhibition: This themed exhibition will present food and beverage, coffee and tea, hotel supplies, decorative design, furniture materials, health and nutrition, natural ingredients, lifestyle products, innovative gifts and related solutions. It is designed for buyers from catering, hospitality, commercial spaces, retail, wellness, lifestyle and project-based procurement sectors.

This themed exhibition will present food and beverage, coffee and tea, hotel supplies, decorative design, furniture materials, health and nutrition, natural ingredients, lifestyle products, innovative gifts and related solutions. It is designed for buyers from catering, hospitality, commercial spaces, retail, wellness, lifestyle and project-based procurement sectors. Mechanical & Electronics Themed Exhibition: This themed exhibition will focus on food processing machinery, packaging equipment, catering equipment, electronic appliances and intelligent solutions. It will showcase new equipment, technologies and applications that respond to the upgrading needs of manufacturing, commercial operations, smart spaces and consumer scenarios.

By integrating these two themed exhibitions, Connexion ShenZhen 2026 will not only serve buyers from individual industries, but also connect cross-sector visitor groups, application scenarios and supply chain resources under one platform. The newly enhanced Mechanical & Electronics Themed Exhibition will further expand the show's industrial depth and innovation value, especially for international buyers interested in electronics, appliances, smart commercial applications, machinery and advanced equipment. More details on the exhibition sectors and floor plan are available on the official website.

Visit Shenzhen First, Then Canton Fair: A Smarter Sourcing Route

Every October, the Canton Fair attracts a large number of overseas buyers to South China. With Connexion ShenZhen 2026 taking place from October 13–15, overseas visitors will have the opportunity to start their sourcing journey in Shenzhen before continuing to Guangzhou.

This route is especially valuable for buyers who want to source beyond traditional export categories. At Connexion ShenZhen, international visitors can discover products, equipment and solutions across hospitality, catering, commercial spaces, food processing, packaging, health, lifestyle, cleaning, smart hotel solutions, machinery and electronics. The show offers a scenario-driven sourcing experience that complements the broader trade coverage of the Canton Fair.

For importers, distributors, agents, hotel groups, restaurant chains, retail operators, project buyers and cross-border e-commerce businesses, the combined route can help improve sourcing efficiency, expand supplier options and create more business opportunities within one trip.

For exhibitors, the October schedule creates a stronger opportunity to meet overseas buyers who are already travelling to South China for sourcing. By aligning with the Canton Fair window, Connexion ShenZhen aims to bring more precise, high-intent international buyers to the show floor and support exhibitors in building global business connections.

Buyer Services Designed for Overseas Visitors

To make the journey more convenient for international visitors, Connexion ShenZhen 2026 will introduce enhanced support for overseas professional buyers.

As part of Informa's global exhibition ecosystem, Connexion ShenZhen will also draw on Informa's international resources, market influence and cross-border buyer network to support overseas visitors. By connecting global promotion channels, industry communities and buyer outreach resources, the show aims to make it easier for international buyers to access reliable exhibition information, plan their trip to Shenzhen and connect with relevant suppliers before and during the event.

An English-language app dedicated to overseas visitors is planned for launch in June. The app will provide key exhibition information, sector introductions, event schedules, venue guidance and visitor service updates, helping buyers understand the show structure in advance, plan their visit more efficiently and identify the halls, sectors and activities most relevant to their sourcing needs.

In addition, the organizer will further improve overseas buyer services around visitor reception, travel coordination, accommodation support and cross-city itinerary connection. These services are designed to help qualified overseas buyers visit Connexion ShenZhen more smoothly and continue their journey to Guangzhou for the Canton Fair with greater convenience.

Through these service upgrades, Connexion ShenZhen aims to create a more buyer-friendly experience for global visitors, while bringing exhibitors more targeted buyer traffic, higher-quality business leads and stronger opportunities for international matchmaking.

China Access Made Easier for Global Buyers

China continues to improve inbound travel facilitation for international business visitors. According to the National Immigration Administration of China, as of February 17, 2026, nationals of countries covered by China's unilateral visa exemption policies holding ordinary passports may enter China visa-free for business, tourism, visits, exchange activities or transit, and stay for up to 30 days. For eligible travellers transiting to a third country or region, China's 240-hour visa-free transit policy currently covers citizens of 55 countries and applies at 65 ports across 24 provincial-level regions, allowing stays of up to 10 days within permitted areas. In Guangdong, eligible entry points include Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, Shekou Port, Huanggang Port and Luohu Port, supporting flexible itineraries across Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Macao and onward destinations.

These measures make Shenzhen an efficient first stop for overseas buyers entering South China before continuing to the Canton Fair in Guangzhou. Visitors who require a visa invitation letter can refer to the Visa Invitation Letter Application Guide on the Connexion ShenZhen Official Website after completing pre-registration. As requirements may vary by nationality, itinerary and travel document type, visitors should check the latest official policies before departure.

One Trip, More Sourcing Opportunities

Connexion ShenZhen 2026 will offer overseas buyers a unique opportunity to explore South China's multi-sector supply resources before attending the Canton Fair. By combining a large-scale exhibition platform, two themed exhibitions, ten linked sectors, enhanced overseas buyer services and improved travel connectivity, the show is designed to help global buyers source more efficiently and connect with more suppliers in one journey.

From hospitality to catering, from health and lifestyle to machinery and electronics, from product sourcing to technology applications, Connexion ShenZhen 2026 will bring together industries, scenarios and business opportunities under one connected platform.

For overseas buyers planning to visit China in October 2026, Shenzhen is more than a stop before Guangzhou. It is a strategic first stop for discovering new suppliers, new products and new business potential in the Greater Bay Area.

Plan your sourcing journey now and meet us in Shenzhen from October 13–15, 2026.

About Connexion ShenZhen

Connexion ShenZhen is a flagship one-stop mega sourcing platform in South China organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. The show connects multiple industries including catering, hospitality, furniture, health, lifestyle, food processing and packaging, cleaning, smart hotel solutions, machinery, electronics and related supply chains. By integrating exhibitions, forums, buyer services and business matching, Connexion ShenZhen supports global buyers and suppliers in discovering new products, building partnerships and expanding business opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and beyond.

About Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. is a leading exhibition organizer in China and part of Informa's global exhibition network. Based in Shanghai, the company operates professional trade exhibitions, conferences, digital services and integrated marketing platforms across multiple industries, connecting businesses, markets and opportunities in China and around the world.

Official Website: www.connexion.cn/en

Visitor Registration: Click here to pre-register for tickets

SOURCE Informa Markets Sinoexpo