SuperAI, Asia's Premier Artificial Intelligence Conference, Debuts in Singapore

Edward Snowden, Benedict Evans and Balaji Srinivasan amongst others to take the stage at SuperAI from 5-6 June 2024

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperAI , Asia's premier artificial intelligence (AI) conference, announced today its upcoming global debut in Singapore. Taking place at the iconic Marina Bay Sands from 5-6 June 2024, SuperAI is set to welcome industry leaders, heads of state, entrepreneurs, renowned researchers and enthusiasts alike, as the vibrant city-state plays host to the brightest minds in AI. Throughout Singapore AI Week, commencing from 3-9 June, attendees can look forward to a vast range of meet-ups, workshops, hackathons and exclusive networking opportunities.

SuperAI, 5-6 June 2024 • Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Expected to welcome 5,000 attendees to its inaugural edition, SuperAI delves into the biggest technological phenomenon of the modern age. With AI poised to shape the future of society, SuperAI attendees will be privy to discussions at the forefront of the industry, with topics spanning the intersection of AI in finance and healthcare, generative AI, robotics, ethics of AI and much more. With a speaker line-up that encompasses diverse industries, SuperAI will feature in-depth keynote presentations, panel discussions, live demonstrations and networking sessions covering a holistic perspective on the future of the AI industry at-large.

Celebrating the launch of SuperAI, Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of SuperAI said: "We are incredibly excited to launch the first edition of SuperAI in Singapore, a global hub for innovation and a natural catalyst for the advancement of AI. Going into 2024, we have seen a surge in global event interest, with internationals accounting for over 60% of our registrations to date. SuperAI will boast a dynamic participation mix, from early-stage AI pioneers, to established business and industry leaders, all eager to explore the transformative potential of AI."

SuperAI just announced its first round of speakers, including whistleblower Edward Snowden; prolific angel investor and entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan; analyst Benedict Evans; Raoul Pal, Co-Founder and CEO of Real Vision; Sophia, the humanoid robot from Hanson Robotics; Ben Goertzel, Founder and CEO of Singularity Net amongst others.

Further commenting on the upcoming conference, Alex Fiskum added: "SuperAI promises to be the most significant AI gathering in Asia this year, bridging the AI communities of both the eastern and western hemispheres. We couldn't be more excited to bring the global AI industry to Singapore."

For more information on SuperAI ticketing and updates, please visit www.superai.com/ .

