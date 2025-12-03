Superstreamer Asia is Set to Hit the Screens!

Superstreamer Asia is Now Available for Licensing Acquisition

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FLY Entertainment, Singapore's leading talent management and entertainment agency, has crowned Asia's ultimate live-streaming star through the first season of Superstreamer Asia! The 8-episode survival reality TV competition is set to hit the screens in March 2026 and FLY Entertainment invites all interested parties to enquire about Superstreamer Asia's licensing rights.

An original production by FLY Entertainment and SYNAGIE, production managed by Hoods Inc and hosted on Shopee Singapore, Superstreamer Asia fuses live-streaming, e-commerce, and virtual production into a bold new format where the live-streamers, 18 contestants, battle in real-time challenges that test their ability to entertain, connect and truly sell!

Licensing Available for All Platforms

Against the backdrop of Singapore's booming live-streaming scene, 18 live-streamers battled it out on Superstreamer Asia on leading e-commerce platform Shopee.

With live-streaming experiencing exponential growth in Singapore alongside the video commerce market in Southeast Asia, amounting to USD31.8 billion of total e-commerce GMV in 2024, or approximately 20% according to the e-Conomy SEA report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, Superstreamer Asia aims to piggyback off this momentum by converging reality TV's entertainment value and commercial potential of live-streaming.

While advanced negotiations are taking place, FLY Entertainment welcomes all enquiries into the licensing rights of Superstreamer Asia.

Cutthroat Competition in Cutting-Edge Format

With gruelling challenges, high-stakes drama and peak audience interaction, it is every live-streamer for themselves. Rivalries will cross the line, and camaraderies will be tossed aside. Watch these talents show their claws and smoke their way through to the top in the brawl for the title of Asia's ultimate Superstreamer.

Season 1 of Superstreamer Asia is scheduled to premiere in March 2026 and is available for immediate licensing. For access to the sizzle reel or for licensing enquiries, please contact Irene ( [email protected] ) or Harry ( [email protected] ).

Stellar Judges, Stellar Guidance

Hosted by Asian Television Awards Best Comedy Actor Chua Enlai, Superstreamer Asia features an all-star ensemble of Power Judges with the likes of Allan Wu, Cayydences, Charlene Huang, Das DD, Geraldine Ho, Koh Chieng Mun, Mayiduo, Olive Tai, Patricia Mok, and Stephanie Carrington. Together with resident judge Irene Ang, the 18 live-streaming competitors are in good hands to be shaped and moulded into the new stars of the digital age.

"We are excited to finally bring Superstreamer Asia to screens across the region! After months of hard work — the late nights, the planning, the rehearsals, the whole kampung spirit — it's incredibly rewarding to see everything coming together. We're also in active advanced discussions on licensing opportunities, which shows the strong confidence and interest the industry already has in this series. And we welcome all to further enquire with us." said CEO of FLY Entertainment, Irene Ang. "Our contestants are a remarkable bunch: talented, original, and brave enough to put themselves out there. We can't wait for viewers to enjoy the creativity, heart, and sheer entertainment they bring. This is a show Asia can be proud of."

Olive Tai, SYNAGIE's CEO, commented: "We're thrilled for SYNAGIE to collaborate with Fly Entertainment and Shopee Singapore, two of Southeast Asia's leaders as we elevate the region's e-commerce ecosystem. By leveraging Fly's strong stable of artistes and extensive creative reach, we will unlock new possibilities in live-streaming and interactive commerce. Superstreamer Asia stands as a powerful showcase of our collective drive to create innovative, high-impact content as we continue shaping the future of digital commerce in Southeast Asia."

About Superstreamer Asia

Superstreamer Asia is Singapore's first reality TV competition for live-streamers, produced by FLY Entertainment in partnership with Synagie, Hoods Inc. Productions and IAmCasting. The competition merges live-streaming and e-commerce into a groundbreaking reality format that redefines entertainment for the digital age.

About FLY Entertainment

Founded in 1999 by industry trailblazer Irene Ang, FLY Entertainment is Singapore's leading entertainment and talent management company. More than a talent agency, FLY is a full-service powerhouse specialising in artist management, content production, brand partnerships, and strategic talent development. With a proven track record of launching and nurturing top talent, FLY is now championing the next generation of digital stars through Superstreamer Asia, spotlighting live-selling as a powerful, professional, and sustainable career path.

About Synagie (2562.HK)

Synagie, a pioneering data-driven digital solutions provider in Southeast Asia, recognized as one of the region's top ten digital solutions providers. Since its inception in 2016, Synagie has empowered over 600 brand partners, including renowned names like Nike and Estée Lauder, by offering comprehensive integrated solutions that enhance the e-commerce experience.

With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Synagie utilizes AI-driven technologies to optimize retail experiences and is one of the few digital solution providers in Southeast Asia that have achieved carbon neutrality. Recently listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited following a successful de-SPAC transaction, the Company continues to expand its footprint across multiple markets, including the greater China region and Spain, while championing environmental responsibility and digital transformation in commerce.

About Shopee Singapore

Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.

About IAmCasting

IAmCasting (formerly known as TADAA! Casting) is an online platform that connects industry talents such as models, actors, celebrities, singers, content creators, sports stars and performers with clients and opportunities across the globe without being limited by physical, geographical and time restrictions. IAmCasting aims to create a vibrant community where talents can grow and thrive through the exchange of experiences on an international stage.

