SuperX Fuels Regional AI Development with Strategic Investment in NVIDIA Solution Provider MicroInference

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperX AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ: SUPX) ("the Company" or "SuperX"), a provider of full-stack AI infrastructure solutions, today announced a strategic investment in MicroInference Pte. Ltd. ("MicroInference"), a Singapore-based Solution Provider for Compute and Networking in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN). Immediately after the investment, SuperX will have a majority shareholding in MicroInference.

This investment is a key component of SuperX's long-term strategy to build a high-performance AI ecosystem and strengthen its supply chain for advanced NVIDIA servers and networking equipments, addressing the growing demand for full-stack AI solutions. The strategic investment is designed to accelerate the deployment of AI capabilities and Modular AI Factories across Asia Pacific, providing the scalable computing power necessary for regional innovation to flourish. By acquiring a majority stake in MicroInference, SuperX gains greater access to the specialized technical expertise and solutions within the NVIDIA ecosystem, supporting its long-term growth and mission to build the next generation of intelligent infrastructure.

Acting as a powerful catalyst, the capital injection will enable MicroInference to significantly scale its operations, expand its team of certified NVIDIA experts, and enhance its capacity to architect and deploy complex AI infrastructures. For SuperX, this creates a streamlined channel to access specialized technical training, advanced certifications, and priority support. The collaboration further enhances SuperX's market position in the region.

This investment reinforces SuperX's strategy of assembling a global network of best-in-class partners and technologies. This ecosystem is fundamental to delivering its comprehensive vision for AI data centers — from state-of-the-art individual servers to complete, turnkey AI factories that serve as the backbone for national and enterprise AI initiatives.

About MicroInference Pte. Ltd.

MicroInference Pte. Ltd. is a provider of high-performance AI data center solutions and a Solution Provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), specializing in Compute, Networking, and NVIDIA AI competencies. MicroInference designs and deploys optimized solutions for complex AI and HPC workloads, helping enterprises accelerate their AI journey.

About SuperX AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ: SUPX)

SuperX AI Technology Limited is an AI infrastructure solutions provider, offering a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary hardware, advanced software, and end-to-end services for AI data centers. The Company's services include advanced solution design and planning, cost-effective infrastructure product integration, and end-to-end operations and maintenance. Its core products include high-performance AI servers, 800 Volts Direct Current (800VDC) solutions, high-density liquid cooling solutions, as well as AI cloud and AI agents. Headquartered in Singapore, the Company serves institutional clients globally, including enterprises, research institutions, and cloud and edge computing deployments. For more information, please visit www.superx.sg

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

