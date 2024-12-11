Supply Chain Angels Partners with MakeIt to Transform Fashion Supply Chains

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Chain Angels (SCAngels), the corporate venture arm of YCH Group, has announced a strategic partnership with MakeIt, a pioneering B2B fashion supply chain tech platform. This collaboration aims to streamline operations in the fashion industry by integrating innovative technologies that redefine efficiency, transparency, and sustainability across the supply chain.

A Game-Changer for the Fashion Supply Chain

Dr. Robert Yap, Executive Chairman of YCH Group (third from left), with the team from MakeIt and SC Angels

MakeIt introduces a groundbreaking platform designed to address critical challenges in the fashion supply chain. By combining a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) with an intelligent sourcing platform, MakeIt enables factories to digitise operations, significantly reducing defect rates while boosting productivity.

The sourcing platform further transforms the industry by directly connecting fashion brands with factories in ASEAN. This direct connection simplifies procurement, reduces lead times, and enables quicker responses to fast-changing market trends. Fashion brands will be able to leverage MakeIt's technology to meet consumer demands with agility and efficiency.

Driving Innovation and Efficiency

By digitising and integrating operations, MakeIt's platform enhances the end-to-end supply chain process, delivering unparalleled benefits:

Operational Efficiency : Factories optimise workflows using the MES, improving output quality, quantity, and profitability.

: Factories optimise workflows using the MES, improving output quality, quantity, and profitability. Supply Chain Visibility : Brands gain real-time insights into production and sourcing, enabling smarter decision-making.

: Brands gain real-time insights into production and sourcing, enabling smarter decision-making. Sustainability: By reducing inefficiencies, MakeIt supports more sustainable supply chain practices.

Strategic Synergy for ASEAN

Partnering with SCAngels allows MakeIt to leverage YCH Group's extensive logistics network across ASEAN. Together, they aim to create a seamless supply chain ecosystem, enabling ASEAN fashion manufacturers to build efficient supply chains and logistics. This partnership represents a significant step towards modernising the fashion supply chain in the region.

Leadership Insights

Mr Anantha Nayak, Co-Founder of MakeIt, stated: "MakeIt's platform is built to address inefficiencies in the fashion supply chain. Partnering with Supply Chain Angels propels us closer to our vision. By combining technology with logistics expertise, we are making the fashion supply chain more efficient, sustainable, and profitable."

Mr Isaac Chua, Partner of SC Angels and Head of Corporate Investment at YCH Group commented: "Investing in MakeIt reflects our commitment to innovation and efficiency in supply chain management. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the fashion industry while supporting the digital transformation of supply chains across ASEAN."

About YCH Group

YCH Group is Singapore's leading homegrown, end-to-end supply chain solutions partner to some of the world's largest companies and favourite brands across more than 100 cities in the Asia Pacific region. YCH focuses on boosting productivity and sustainability for its customers with its proprietary best-in-class suite of award-winning solutions across industries such as fast-moving consumer goods, electronics, chemical and healthcare, cold chain logistics, and e-Commerce. A strong proponent of innovation, YCH is recognised for its 7PL™ approach in seamlessly integrating supply chain strategy with execution.

About Supply Chain Angels

Supply Chain Angels (SC Angels) is the corporate venture arm of YCH Group. SC Angels invests in start-ups that are synergistic and complementary to YCH Group's supply chain and logistics business with the aim of "Creating Unicorns in the Supply Chain." SC Angels deploys funds into high-growth technology enterprises and technology start-ups that are at the forefront of delivering innovative, disruptive solutions in their industries with investment mandate, including but not limited to, start-ups that have high growth potential with a technology focus in areas such as the "Uberisation" of Logistics, the Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, Big Data, Robotics and FinTech.

About MakeIt

MakeIt is a B2B fashion supply chain tech platform operated by The Fashion Bond Pte Ltd. It combines a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) with an intelligent sourcing platform, connecting brands directly with factories and digitising operations to create faster, more efficient, and sustainable supply chains.

