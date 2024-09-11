Supporting Children of Migrant Workers to Receive Public Education in Thailand
11 Sep, 2024, 07:41 CST
Launch Ceremony for "Education Support for Migrant Children Through Mutual Learning Between Thailand and Japan" Project
Date/Time: September 13, 2024 (Fri) 9:00-12:30
Location: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park Hotel
TOKYO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF), the Thai Ministry of Education, Japan International Labour Foundation, and Nogezaka Glocal will launch the "Education Support for Migrant Children Through Mutual Learning Between Thailand and Japan" project to help children of migrant workers without Thai citizenship enroll in public primary schools in pilot areas in Thailand. A launch ceremony for the project will be held at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park Hotel on September 13, 2024 from 9:00-12:00, where a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Department of Learning Encouragement (DOLE), the Ministry of Education, and three Japanese organizations will be signed. We hope you will join us for this event.
Event Details:
|
Date/Time
|
September 13, 2024 (Fri) 9:00-12:30（check-in begins at 8:30）
|
Location
|
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park Hotel
|
Participants
Language
|
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Thailand; Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in Thailand; Representatives for the pilot regions; Department of Learning Encouragement, Ministry of Education; Office of Basic Education Commission and Bureau of International Cooperation; Office of Permanent Secretary; Chulalongkorn University; Thammasat University; UN agencies and NGOs
Japanese/Thai (with consecutive interpretation)
*Please note that the speakers and agenda for the event are subject to change.
|
Project Details
|
Thailand, which is facing the challenges of an aging population, has seen a major increase in workers arriving from neighboring countries. Although the Thai government has laws on providing education for children who do not have proof of civil registration or Thai nationality, these children continue to face many difficulties regarding education.
This project will support the establishment of a volunteer system to promote school attendance, revision and implementation of Thai language programs, teacher training, and implementation of non-formal education for overage children in the pilot areas of Prawet District, Bang Khun Thian District and Bangborn District, Bangkok Metropolitan and Tapma Municipality, Rayong Province. This four-year project will draw on the work of similar multi-cultural education support programs in Japan to develop a model for the region, with the goal of encouraging social integration of the children of migrant workers not only in Thailand but across ASEAN.
SOURCE Sasakawa Peace Foundation
