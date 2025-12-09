Supporting future-ready cities: PolyU launches free advanced education course on sustainable city developments

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) continues to advance interdisciplinary learning with the launch of its second course under the Advanced Education Programme, offered by the PolyU Academy for Interdisciplinary Research (PAIR).

Beginning in Spring 2026, the new course, "Sustainable Cities", will run for thirteen weeks and cover five applied science areas, including urban informatics, sustainable urban systems and technologies, smart energy systems, land and environmental management, and resource engineering with carbon neutrality.  Designed by PolyU experts, the programme equips learners with knowledge of pressing global challenges, PolyU-led innovations addressing them, and technological challenges in related fields.

The course is open free of charge to eligible members of the public, requires no prior background, and is available in dual mode — in-person or online — to accommodate learners in Hong Kong and abroad.  Participants who meet attendance requirements may apply for a certificate of completion.

Enrolment closes on 31 December 2025, with limited quota for physical attendance and online places available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For details and registration, please visit: https://www.polyu.edu.hk/pair/education/.

