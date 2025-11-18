SURFIRAN CO LTD Launches 'Saffron Pearl Balsamic Vinegar' to Enter the Premium Gourmet Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SURFIRAN CO LTD, Korea's leading saffron-specialty brand, has officially introduced its new premium product, "Saffron Pearl Balsamic Vinegar." Co-developed with Master Artisan Insuk Jung, a nationally certified expert in traditional fermentation, the product blends world-class saffron with Korean fermentation heritage.

Crafted using the traditional cho-hangari earthen-pot fermentation method, the vinegar contains no sugar or artificial additives. Made with top-grade Super Negin saffron and aged for over five years, the product is uniquely shaped into pearls, allowing consumers to use it like culinary caviar to elevate both flavor and presentation.

A SURFIRAN CO LTD spokesperson noted, "Our goal was to make high-value saffron more accessible for everyday use. This new product marks an important step in bringing saffron's aroma, color, and benefits to daily dining."

SOURCE SURFIRAN CO LTD