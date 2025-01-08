Surge in Cross-Border Bus Travel: redBus Reports Over 180,000 Seats Booked by Singapore Travellers in 2024

Singapore Sees 20% Growth in Users Opting for Affordable and More Sustainable Travel

SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The appetite for cross-border travel is on the rise as Singaporeans increasingly turn to buses as their preferred mode of transport. redBus, the world's largest bus ticketing platform, has revealed key insights into this trend, reporting that over 180,000 bus seats were booked by Singapore-based travellers in 2024. This marks a significant uptick in demand for cost-effective, more sustainable travel options.

The platform also reported a 20% increase in new users from Singapore, with millennials and Gen Z travellers driving much of this growth. These younger travellers are seeking affordable, convenient, and environmentally-friendly alternatives for regional getaways. More than 1,24,000 tickets were booked with Singapore as the destination, from other counties.

"Singaporeans are increasingly embracing buses as their preferred mode of cross-border travel, not just for affordability but also for the convenience and sustainability they offer," said Krishnan Ramaswami, Chief Business Officer of redBus. "Our data highlights a growing demand for seamless travel experiences, particularly among younger generations, who value the ability to plan entire trips—transportation and activities included—through a single, reliable platform. This shift underscores the evolving priorities of modern travellers, where practicality meets adventure.'

Singapore's Cross-Border Travel Preferences: A Snapshot

Dominance of Malaysia Routes

Almost 70% of all bus bookings from Singapore in 2024 were for trips to Malaysia , underscoring strong demand for cross-border travel. Popular destinations included Kuala Lumpur , Johor Bahru, Malacca , Genting Highlands, and Seremban . Johor Bahru (JB) alone accounted for over 45% of the total trips. SG to JB buses remain among the most popular and convenient choices, reflecting the appeal of Johor Bahru as a close and affordable getaway.

Nearly 40% of redBus users in Singapore are aged between 21 and 30 , showcasing a vibrant trend of young adventurers seeking cultural, scenic, and group travel experiences. This demographic is particularly attracted to the affordability and flexibility that bus travel offers, making it an ideal choice for short regional trips.

Beyond Malaysia , destinations like Hat Yai, Thailand are seeing growing interest. These locations offer a blend of cultural and leisure experiences, attracting Singaporeans looking for more diverse travel options. The steady rise in bus travel to Thailand indicates a growing appetite for regional exploration beyond familiar destinations.

Around 15,00 ferry tickets were booked between Singapore and other countries. Additionally, redBus has partnered with top 5 Singapore ferry operators on its platform: Sindo Ferry , Batam Fast, Majestic Ferry, Horizon Ferry, and Bintan Resort Ferries. These ferry services offer seamless connectivity between Singapore and popular destinations in Indonesia , enhancing redBus's offerings for travellers seeking regional escape options via ferry.

This surge in cross-border bus travel aligns seamlessly with the Singapore government's initiatives to promote sustainable transportation, with buses playing a critical role in reducing the carbon footprint of cross-border travel. As 2024 marks another record-breaking year, redBus is preparing to expand its network to ensure even greater connectivity and convenience for travellers across Asia.

Building on its commitment to innovation, redBus has introduced the 'Things to Do' feature, offering over 500 activities across Singapore and Malaysia. From cultural tours to unique local experiences, travellers can now plan their entire journey—including transportation and activities—on a single platform, enhancing convenience and enriching their travel experiences.

Krishnan Ramaswami, Chief Business Officer of redBus, said, "redBus is committed to redefining cross-border travel for Singaporeans, making it easy, reliable, and enjoyable. By leveraging user insights and innovation, we aim to provide seamless services that cater to the evolving needs of our travellers. Looking ahead, we plan to expand our network, introduce more features, and further enhance the travel experience to meet the expectations of modern-day adventurers."

With these advancements, redBus is set to strengthen its position as the leading travel platform, helping Singaporeans explore regional destinations with confidence and ease.

About redBus

Founded in 2006, redBus is the world's largest online bus ticketing platform, with over 466 million tickets sold globally and a customer base of 52 million users. Since entering Southeast Asia in 2015, redBus has transformed bus and ferry travel, offering affordable, reliable, and seamless booking experiences for key routes in Singapore, Malaysia, and beyond.

For more information, visit www.redbus.sg or download the redBus app.

