Surge in Foreign Demand Elevates Phuket Property Market: Join MontAzure's Exclusive Seminar on Branded Residences Insights

1st-2nd June 2024, Raffles City Convention Centre, Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phuket's property market is experiencing a remarkable surge in foreign demand, driving up interest and investment in the region. To provide valuable insights and capitalize on this trend, MontAzure, the mixed-use development and the Ultimate Beachfront Community in Thailand and Asia, is hosting an exclusive Market Insights Seminar focused on Phuket's branded residences. This seminar is an essential opportunity for investors to gain in-depth knowledge and explore lucrative opportunities in one of Asia's most sought-after real estate markets. The event will take place at Raffles City Convention Centre, Singapore, on 1st and 2nd June 2024.

MontAzure’s Exclusive Seminar on Branded Residences Insights

Fiona Nel, Director of Sales at MontAzure, said "Phuket's Branded Residences Market Insights Seminar aims to inform property investors and buyers on the high potential of the Phuket market and the increasingly sought-after island's branded residences. Investors and seminar attendees will be offered a rare opportunity to learn more about Phuket's investment potential and own freehold property at MGallery Residences MontAzure, Kamala Beach, Phuket, highlighting a range of special offer deals."

MontAzure, the premier mixed-use residential development situated on Kamala Beach, is a joint venture between three of the most notable property and hotel investment groups in Asia: The Narai Group (Thailand), Philean Capital (Singapore), part of Pontiac Land Group, and ARCH Capital (Hong Kong).

The development spans some 178 acres (72 hectares) of mountainside to beachfront land on Phuket's central sunset coast at Kamala, offering permanent and second home buyers a unique natural setting that is being sensitively developed to include exclusive beachfront and resort condominiums, a luxury hotel, high-end villas, as well as a range of hotel and retail offerings, a retirement community, and a choice of upscale beach clubs.

In recognition of the ambition and scale of Phuket's mixed-use megaproject, MontAzure recently won the prestigious 'Best Mixed-Use Developer (Thailand)' at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards 2023. Partnering with world-renowned hospitality brands, this cutting-edge development, offering a truly luxury lifestyle community across almost 250 metres of perfect beach frontage on Kamala Beach, has positioned MontAzure as the ultimate Asian destination within a destination.

World-class luxury brands are increasingly marking their presence in Phuket's booming property market. Much in line with the up-trend in 2023, Phuket property prices are projected to increase by 10-15% across 2024. At the luxury end of the market, premium residential space in Kamala Beach, a sub-district with some of the finest real estate that Phuket has to offer, can hold an average price per square metre for high-end offerings of around SGD6,750 to SGD8,100 (USD5,000 to USD6,000), according to C9 Hotelworks.

Phuket's branded residence supply is soaring, reaching an unprecedented supply value of approx. SGD3.1 billion (approx. USD2.3 billion) to sustain the strong demand created by an influx of affluent overseas and domestic property buyers. Branded property portfolios are viewed as an investment haven.

"The strength of the Phuket property market presents a unique proposition for Singapore investors and home buyers. Our seminar will highlight the commercial value of luxury branded residences, including special deals and the unique lifestyle benefits that MGallery Residences MontAzure offers," added Fiona Nel, Director of Sales at MontAzure.

The premium MGallery Residences MontAzure is within MontAzure's Kamala Beach portfolio. An Accor branded development, which has already sold 65% of units and is scheduled to start ownership transfer by early 2025. This lakeside residence's prestige has significantly risen since Accor's reclassification of MGallery as its luxury brand.

MGallery Residences MontAzure is located on the idyllic western coast of Phuket Island. With its relaxed atmosphere, stunning seascape, and forested mountains, Kamala Beach is a unique proposition in a high growth area, attracting an increasing number of international real estate investors.

The freehold condominium residences, managed by internationally renowned AccorHotels, is the first MGallery Residences in Thailand, comprising Studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom unit types. Special privileges at the seminar event include a starting price of SGD360,000.

For seminar attendees interested in MGallery Residences MontAzure, this investment opportunity in Phuket's foremost freehold project presents a range of special offers including free stays up to 45 nights, exclusive MGallery residences in Phuket's rainforest preservation, ALL Card Accor Diamond Membership, access to tailored services and a wealth of local amenities developed by MontAzure, including Michelin-starred restaurants and top-tier entertainment venues. All are part of Phuket's premier lifestyle community on the pristine shoreline of Kamala Beach. Owners will benefit from a trusted global brand, assured property value with great return-on-investment potential, and meticulous maintenance safeguarding property value.

Phuket's Branded Residences Market Insights Seminar is the essential event for Singapore-based investors and buyers to be informed by a premier luxury developer of the high commercial value and returns potential within the island's attractive property market.

The MontAzure seminars will take place at Raffles City Convention Centre, Level 4, on the 1st and 2nd of June 2024. Both days will include two session times at 11:30 am and 2:30 pm. MontAzure invites interested property investors and buyers to RSVP by calling +65 8298 1967 or scan the QR code to register.

ABOUT MontAzure

The developers have engaged a team of top master planners, architects and designers committed to developing what is arguably the last site of this scale and beauty on Phuket's west coast, and indeed the only mountainside to beachfront project on Asia's leading resort island.

The developers have engaged a team of top master planners, architects and designers committed to developing what is arguably the last site of this scale and beauty on Phuket's west coast, and indeed the only mountainside to beachfront project on Asia's leading resort island.

The site is a rare gem, offering almost 820 feet (250 metres) of beach frontage shaded by mature casuarina trees and leading up to a 200-year-old untouched tropical forest where many existing trees have been protected during the exhaustive master planning exercise.

