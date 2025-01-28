SURVEY REVEALS AUSTRALIANS STILL HOLIDAY MORE AT HOME

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It seems Australians have become comfortable with holidaying at home, with a new survey showing 60 per cent of respondents who had holidayed in the past 12 months did so domestically.

Holidays within Australia became the norm during COVID due to international border closures but 2024 data by Budget Direct Travel Insurance has shown the trend has stuck.

Capitalising on nearby travel options has meant 51 per cent of respondents holidayed for one to two weeks, with 26 per cent making the most of a long or standard weekend to get away.

"Domestic holidays remain an easy and comfortable holiday option for Australians; we can benefit from the incredibly diverse range of destinations on offer to explore from sandy beaches to ski fields to rain forests," a Budget Direct spokesperson said.

It seems age makes little difference when it comes to short-term holidays, with Australians aged 18-75 showing similar frequency of local breaks. The age group taking the most weekend breaks was the 38–47-year-old group, with 30 per cent taking weekend holidays.

The lowest was the 68–75-year-old group, with 20 per cent taking weekend breaks in the past 12 months.

For holidays of one to two weeks, the age group varied little with 53 per cent of 18–27-year-olds and the 48-57-year-old groups holidaying for one to two weeks in the past 12 months.

When it came to which state took the most weekend and one-to-two-week holidays, New South Wales took the most weekend holidays (30 percent of respondents) and South Australia took the most one-to-two-week holidays (58 per cent).

As for who we holiday with, either couples or family and relatives were mostly out and about together holidaying in the past 12 months, representing 51 per cent and 44 per cent of travellers.

Friends represented 17 per cent of travelling companions, with 14 per cent of holidayers travelling alone and 1 per cent joining a tour.

While mostly taking local holidays, Australians are still savvy holiday planners with 70 per cent saving for their holiday and 70 per cent also sticking to, or coming in under, their budget.

ENDS

Link request: Please keep all links in this article to direct readers to the most accurate location for more information.

DISCLAIMER

Insurance is arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411, Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Rd, Toowong 4066) on behalf of the insurer, Auto & General Insurance Company Limited ABN 42 111 5 86 353.

SOURCE Budget Direct