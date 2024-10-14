SUS ENVIRONMENT formally signed EPC contract for the Tam Sinh Nghia Waste-to-Energy project in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 9th, Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd., POWERCHINA, and Bamboo Capital Group (BCG) officially signed the EPC contract for the Tam Sinh Nghia Waste-to-Energy Project in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Mr. Zhu Xiaoping, COO of SUS ENVIRONMENT, Mr. Chen Guanfu, Chairman of Power China International, and Mr. Pham Minh Tuan, Vice Chairman of BCG, among other leaders, attended the ceremony to witness the signing ceremony.

Architectural Rendering of Tam Sinh Nghia Waste-to-Energy Project

Mr. Zhu Xiaoping, COO of SUS ENVIRONMENT, expressed, "The signing of the Tam Sinh Nghia Waste-to-Energy project marks another significant collaboration between SUS ENVIRONMENT and its industry partners in jointly addressing environmental challenges. With extensive experience and professional expertise of SUS ENVIRONMENT in the EPC field of waste-to-energy, and through dedicated cooperation with all parties, we are confident that we can make a significant contribution to Vietnam's environmental protection and energy transition, jointly creating a cleaner and greener future!"

It is reported that the signed waste-to-energy project is located in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City. The construction capacity of the Phase I project is 2,600 t/d. After the project is put into operation, it will convert 20-25% of the municipal solid waste in Ho Chi Minh City into green electricity.

The project will convert environmental challenges into sustainable solutions through means that better align with Vietnam's environmental and economic goals, contributing efforts of SUS ENVIRONMENT to Vietnam's carbon neutrality goals and energy transition.

SOURCE Shanghai SUS ENVIRONMENT Co.,Ltd.