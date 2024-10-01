SUS ENVIRONMENT has formally signed the agreement for Indonesian Makassar Waste-to-Energy Project

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24th, Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd. and the Makassar City Government of Indonesia formally signed the Concession Agreement for the Makassar Waste-to-Energy Project. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Ridha Yasser, Assistant Deputy Minister of Energy of Maritime and Investment Coordination Ministry, as well as leaders from the Makassar Environmental Department, KPPIP, Finance Department, Government Procurement Policy Bureau, and Economic Coordination Department.

At the signing ceremony, Dr. Ridha Yasser, Assistant Deputy Minister of Energy, stated, "The implementation of this project represents a pivotal advancement in Indonesia's transition to a clean energy future. The introduction of advanced waste treatment technology will not only help Indonesia address its municipal waste issues but also contribute to optimizing the country's energy structure."

Mr. Jiao Xuejun, Chief Technology Officer of SUS ENVIRONMENT, stated, "The Makassar Waste-to-Energy Project is not only a crucial component of SUS Environment's global strategic blueprint but also a significant milestone in Indonesia's march towards a green energy era and the innovation of its waste management system."

He further emphasized that SUS would leverage its technological and managerial strengths to ensure the simultaneous achievement of environmental, social, and economic benefits, working alongside various sectors in Indonesia to promote environmental protection and contribute to the well-being of local communities and global environmental improvement.

The waste-to-energy project, located in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi Province in Indonesia, has a construction scale of 1,300 t/d and is equipped with 2 x 650 t/d incineration lines and a 1 x 35MW turbine & generator.

The project is expected to commence construction in 2024 with an estimated total investment of approximately USD 200 million, with operations scheduled to begin by the end of 2026. With a total investment of approximately USD 200 million, the project is expected to commence construction in 2024 and commence operations by the end of 2026. The project will address Indonesia's urgent waste management challenges while also significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

During construction, it will create numerous job opportunities for the local community and drive the development of related industries in Indonesia, reinforcing the country's commitment to carbon neutrality goals and sustainable development efforts.

SOURCE Shanghai SUS ENVIRONMENT Co.,Ltd.