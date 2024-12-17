SUS Environment Has Successfully Commissioned the World's Highest-altitude Waste-to-energy Plant

Lhasa,China, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lhasa, one of the world's highest-altitude cities, poses challenges to waste incineration technologies and equipment performance due to its low temperature and oxygen levels.

On November 26, 2024, the Lhasa Phase II Waste-to-Energy Plant, invested in and operated by SUS Environment, a global leading comprehensive environmental service provider, successfully commenced operation. Not only did it complete the construction in just 17 months, but it also can process over 290,000 tons of waste annually. It generates approximately 150 million kWh of electricity annually, meeting the annual electricity demand of 60,000 households.

Community engagement is the concern of the Lhasa Phase II Waste-to-Energy Plant. The architectural design incorporates Tibetan cultural elements, blending seamlessly with the surrounding community. Additionally, SUS Environment prioritizes the development of Tibetan employees, who account for over 31% of the full-time workforce. SUS Employees regularly visit and assist Tibetan families in poverty, helping them solve difficulties in their lives. To foster local talent development, the Lhasa Phase II WtE Plant has established a "Practical Teaching Base" with Tibet University, providing abundant teaching and career opportunities for local schools.

Since 2018, SUS Environment has supported the operation of the Lhasa Phase I WtE Plant with its mechanical grate incineration technology and equipment. In practice, the mechanical grate incinerator, manufactured by SUS Environment, is fully adaptable to Lhasa's high altitude and low oxygen environment, with waste processing capacity and incineration residue thermal reduction rates exceeding design values.

The launch of the Lhasa Phase II WtE Plant again demonstrates SUS Environment's strength as a global leading comprehensive environmental service provider. SUS Environment has invested in and constructed 84 WtE plants worldwide, with a daily waste processing capacity of 110,000 tons. Its equipment and technology are applied in 277 WtE plants and 518 incineration lines globally, with a daily waste processing capacity exceeding 290,000 tons. SUS Environment is the world's largest provider of waste incineration equipment and one of the top three investment operators of low-carbon eco-industrial parks globally.

