SUS ENVIRONMENT Unveils New Opportunities with Opening Ceremony of Representative Office in Thailand

BANGKOK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 22, 2024, the opening ceremony of the SUS ENVIRONMENT Thailand Representative Office was held in Bangkok, Thailand. This marks the establishment of SUS ENVIRONMENT's fourth representative office in Southeast Asia, following Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia, adding a new coordinate to the SUS ENVIRONMENT internationalization strategy.

Mr. Li Xiaobo, CEO of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Thailand) and Chairman of the Chinese Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Thailand, and Dr. Long Jisheng, Chairman and CEO of SUS ENVIRONMENT, jointly cut the ribbon for the representative office. Over 20 representatives from the Chinese and Thai governments and enterprises attended the opening ceremony.

Dr. Long Jisheng, Chairman and CEO of SUS ENVIRONMENT, delivered a welcome speech to the guests. He stated that the establishment of the Thailand representative office is a significant move in the SUS ENVIRONMENT internationalization strategy, as well as a vivid practice in promoting global sustainable development. This not only signifies a new chapter in SUS ENVIRONMENT business development in Thailand but also demonstrates its firm commitment to providing long-term services in Thailand's environmental protection and new energy industries.

As Thailand and China prepare to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, SUS ENVIRONMENT is poised to leverage the technical expertise and comprehensive understanding of the waste-to-energy industry to transform environmental challenges into sustainable solutions that support Thailand's vision of green transformation and a circular economy.

In the future, SUS ENVIRONMENT is eager to collaborate with all relevant parties to facilitate amicable exchanges and cooperation between China and Thailand, with the aim of fostering a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

SOURCE Shanghai SUS ENVIRONMENT Co.,Ltd.