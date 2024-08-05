SUS International Completes Acquisition of Super Earth Energy 1 Co., Ltd. in Thailand

BANGKOK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 31, 2024, SUS International successfully completed the transfer of all shares of Super Earth Energy 1 Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "SEE1") from Super Earth Energy Co., Ltd. of Thailand. Following this transaction, SEE1 has officially become a wholly-owned subsidiary of SUS International.

SEE1 holds the franchise rights for the waste-to-energy project located in Nonthaburi Province, near Bangkok. Following this acquisition, the Nonthaburi waste-to-energy project marks SUS International's inaugural fully invested initiative in Thailand and represents a significant milestone in the globalization of SUS ENVIRONMENT. Upon completion, the facility will have the capacity to process 1,000 tons of municipal solid waste (MSW) per day, with an installed capacity of 20 MW. The project is expected to manage at least 365,000 tons of domestic waste annually for Nonthaburi Province, while also generating an estimated 152 million kW·h of clean electricity for the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.

By executing the Nonthaburi project, SUS ENVIRONMENT aims to introduce advanced technology and exemplary operational practices to Thailand. This endeavor underscores the SUS's commitment to showcasing the potential of SUS technology in serving global communities, while also fostering the deepening of China-Thailand relations and enhancing the international reputation of Chinese environmental enterprises.

SUS ENVIRONMENT is a global leading comprehensive environmental service provider for the entire industry chain. It focuses on the investment, construction, operation and technical transformation of WtE projects and covers the investment, construction and operation of low-carbon Eco-industrial parks, the supply of incineration equipment and key technologies, comprehensive energy utilization, sludge treatment and disposal, environmental remediation, low-carbon solutions and other fields. By June 2024, SUS ENVIRONMENT had invested in 84 WtE projects worldwide, with 110,000 tons of municipal solid waste daily processing capacity. All of the SUS WtE projects will generate 18 billion kWh of green electricity per year once they are operational.

SOURCE Shanghai SUS ENVIRONMENT Co.,Ltd.