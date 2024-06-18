SUSE Acquires StackState to Provide Full Stack, Cloud Native Observability

End-to-end observability platform enhances Rancher Prime, enables customers to manage complexity at scale with confidence

BERLIN, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (SUSECON 2024) -- SUSE ®, a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced that it has acquired the full stack observability platform StackState . StackState's technology gives IT teams the fastest path to identifying and remedying issues within their containerized cloud-based environments through a single observability platform. With StackState, SUSE will accelerate cloud native observability for the enterprise by integrating the platform into Rancher Prime , its premium container management service.

SUSE CEO Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen said, "As IT environments become more complex, our Rancher Prime customers need end-to-end observability of their entire stack. StackState's comprehensive infrastructure and application monitoring capabilities and technical talent are the perfect complement to Rancher Prime and sets up SUSE's container management solutions to best serve our customers on their modernization journey. I know our customers will value it greatly as we roll it out."

With the rapid adoption of cloud and containers, traditional monitoring approaches are becoming obsolete, driving the growth and need for cloud native observability. StackState's end-to-end observability and application monitoring will be directly incorporated into SUSE's Rancher Prime, the industry's most widely adopted enterprise container management platform. This helps customers proactively safeguard their end-user's experience, foster cross-team collaboration and innovation, and bring all of their cloud native applications together in a single view, from data center to the Edge to the cloud. To foster widespread adoption of cloud native observability, SUSE also announced its intention to open source StackState in the future.

As systems and devices continue to come online at an increasing rate, there will be an equally increasing demand for AI data analytics. StackState's technology allows users to correlate events over a period of time to help identify root causes in complex distributed systems and suggests remedial actions. StackState's capabilities will further enhance SUSE's portfolio, and drive overall innovation, efficiency, and value for customers. This acquisition also opens up broad opportunities for future capabilities like Cost Management, smart issue remediation, environment optimization and Industrial IoT observability.

Andreas Prins, CEO of StackState said, "I am so proud of everything the team at StackState has built since we launched. We offer unparalleled observability to customers running mission critical workloads in complex environments. SUSE's Rancher Prime is a great fit for our technology and our team - and I'm looking forward to seeing what we have built reach its full potential."

SUSE CEO DP van Leewen has blogged about the deal here.

