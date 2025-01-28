Sushui Tech to Launch New DMFC Products at Smart Energy Week, Tokyo 2025

SHANGHAI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sushui Energy Technology (hereinafter "Sushui Tech"), is to launch new stationary DMFC generator products at Smart Energy Week 2025 to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from 19th Feb. to 21st Feb. 2025. Following Sushui Tech's successful debut in Japanese market in 2024, the company decided to diversify its "Independent Power Solutions for IoT and Critical Missions" with products covering 50 to 200W output power so as to meet the market's demand. The enriched product portfolio will better serve different market sectors including environmental monitoring, critical communication, crisis area recovery, private security, etc.

The company's methanol fuel cell technology is featured with strong environmental adaptability and reliability as proven in harsh winters in Tibet and also in the wind measurement sector in Japan during the past year. In December 2024, Sushui Tech's DMFC-KH-130R was successfully installed and commissioned in Ishikawa, Japan, to work as the only power source to support client's wind LiDAR uninterruptedly up to six months throughout the entire winter. To facilitate the installation in remote mountain areas, the company also provided an entire solution with protection cabinet and power management system along with its fuel cell product. The solution enables the users to deploy and get power ready onsite within only a few hours, so as to minimize the risks of remote human operation.

"Japanese market has a strong demand for distributed emergency independent power supply, and methanol fuel cell technology became the most suitable choice with its unique advantages such as easy installation and extra-long durability," says Daniel Lou, Global Marketing Director of Sushui Tech, "with the company's first projects commissioned in Japan, Sushui's fuel cell generators series products are gradually winning Japanese clients' recognition. In 2025, our team will continue to commit to providing high-quality products to Japanese clients, and release methanol fuel cell independent power solutions per various power demands for disaster monitoring, critical communications, environmental monitoring and other application scenarios.

About Sushui Energy Technology

Sushui Tech was founded in 2017. The company is a renewable energy company providing independent clean energy solutions for critical IoT applications, basing on its proprietary methanol fuel cell technology. Years of R&D and customer service afford its team with rich industrial know-hows to cope with any power supply problems in IoT applications, be these applications in harsh environmental conditions like rainforests, deserts, mountains, tundra, etc.

