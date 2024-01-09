New vision and mission, updated logo and refreshed brand elements underscore the University's ambition to 'Dream, Dare, Do'

(For the complete media release with brand videos, please visit https://www.suss.edu.sg/news-and-events/media-resources/media-releases/suss-unveils-refreshed-brand-identity-to-welcome-new-growth-chapter)

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) unveiled a refreshed brand identity today, featuring a modernised logo, a rejuvenated colour palette and updated visual elements. In a strategic move to enhance its positioning as the leading university for social good, SUSS simultaneously redefined its vision and mission. The new vision, "to be a university that inspires learning for life and impacts lives", underscores its commitment to lifelong learning, while the updated mission "to achieve social good through purposeful continuous learning, applied research and impactful partnerships" highlights its dedication to being an entrepreneurial university for social impact. Concurrently, SUSS will be changing its Chinese name, effective today, to 新加坡社科大学.

The comprehensive brand refresh is being rolled out across key internal and external channels, driven by the campaign 'Dream, Dare, Do', which embodies the spirit of SUSS and its unwavering resolve to empower its students, staff, faculty and partners to chase their dreams and conquer challenges. This marks the first brand refresh for SUSS and a new chapter of growth for the university.

Associate Professor Justina Tan, Associate Vice President, Strategic Partnership and Engagement, SUSS, said, "Over the last six years, SUSS has become the embodiment of a university committed to social good. Embracing our distinctive role, we have revamped our brand identity to narrate the SUSS story with greater impact. We want to be impactful changemakers who enrich lives, and the 'Dream, Dare, Do' campaign shines a light on what distinguishes the SUSS experience in today's dynamic world. It mirrors our exciting journey of growth ahead and our unwavering commitment to making a lasting impact on our learners, industry and community."

The Refreshed SUSS Brand

The updated brand identity and visual elements build upon the strengths of the current SUSS brand. Key updates include:

Modernised SUSS logo , refined to be more distinguished and prominent. Letters have been broadened, with a subtle colour change of SUSS' corporate blue to a slightly warmer blue , in line with the enhanced colour palette.

, refined to be more distinguished and prominent. Letters have been broadened, with a subtle colour change of SUSS' corporate blue to a slightly , in line with the enhanced colour palette. Chinese name change from 新跃社科大学 to 新加坡社科大学 (abbreviated form: 新社科大 ) to reinforce the university's core focus in the social sciences space and strengthen its position as an autonomous university in Singapore .

from 新跃社科大学 to (abbreviated form: ) to and strengthen its position as an autonomous university in . Besides a slight change in the blue while retaining SUSS' distinctive red, the rejuvenated colour palette introduces grey, lime green and light blue to complement the primary colours and add vibrancy to the brand.

retaining SUSS' distinctive red, the introduces grey, lime green and light blue to complement the primary colours A new brand campaign, film and tagline, 'Dream, Dare, Do', seek to amplify how purpose-driven individuals from SUSS can effect change by enriching the lives of those around them and inspiring more people to brave the currents, regardless of their life stage.

New Brand Campaign – 'Dream, Dare, Do'

Beginning 21 January, SUSS will roll out an omnichannel brand campaign across key local and regional media to raise awareness of the brand refresh. As part of the campaign, an immersive 'Dream, Dare, Do' physical installation has been set up on the SUSS campus. It includes interactive games, activities, photo kiosks, and a 'magic mirror' that ascribes personas to people standing in front of it. The installation is open to all visitors from 9 January to 31 March 2024, and visitors can also interact with it during the SUSS Open House on 24 February 2024.

For more information, visit www.suss.edu.sg/dreamdaredo.

About Singapore University of Social Sciences

At SUSS, we have a singular vision to be a university that inspires learning for life and impacts lives, regardless of age, background or life path. Our university is a vibrant tapestry of ages and experiences. From recent JC and polytechnic graduates to seasoned professionals, parents seeking new horizons and individuals redefining their careers in their golden years—our diverse community comes together for one common goal: to empower themselves with an education that impacts lives and society.

We offer more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programmes, available in full- and part-time study modes which are flexible, modular and interdisciplinary, catering to both fresh school leavers and adult learners. SUSS also offers a broad range of continuing education and training modular courses for the professional skills upgrading of Singapore's workforce.

To date, over 47,000 graduates have experienced our unique brand of education. More than 21,000 students are currently pursuing their full- and part-time studies with us.

The Institute for Adult Learning (IAL), as part of SUSS, leads in the field of research on adult and workplace learning and training of adult educators to build capabilities of the training and adult education sector in Singapore and beyond.

For more information about SUSS, please visit www.suss.edu.sg.

SOURCE Singapore University of Social Sciences