KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd annual edition of Sustainability Environment Asia (SEA) was officiated on Thursday to bring a wave of fresh perspectives for businesses to translate green commitment to action and reinforce their long-term resilience.

The three-day event from Nov 12 to 14 was opened by Deputy Prime Minister Yang Amat Berhormat Datuk Amar Haji Fadillah Yusof, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

SUSTAINABILITY ENVIRONMENT ASIA OPENS 2025 EDITION WITH FOCUS ON ESG, WATER AND CARBON

"The path to sustainability demands courage, consistency, and compassion. It is not a race against each other — but a journey together towards a better tomorrow. Governments can set the direction, but the transformation must be driven by partnerships, between public and private sectors, between knowledge and action, between ambition and empathy," said Datuk Amar Haji Fadillah Yusof.

"I call upon every business leader, policymakers, industry players and community leaders to work hand in hand — to make sustainability not just a goal to pursue, but the lens through which we see, decide, and define our shared destiny."

SEA 2025 offers a wide range of learning opportunities with three leading conferences which are expected to host over 500 delegates, reflecting the increasing importance of corporate stewardship in tackling pressing environmental challenges.

The three conferences in collaboration with prominent stakeholders are:

ESG Malaysia Summit 2025 by ESG MALAYSIA

SEA Conference: Meeting Water Demands for the Data Centre Sector in Malaysia, by Malaysian Water Association (MWA)

Carbon Conference 2025 by Peterson Solutions (Conference Partner)

Together, they feature over 50 speakers in more than 30 sessions.

"As ASEAN charts its collective path toward a sustainable future, the ESG Malaysia Summit 2025 stands as a transformative platform to convert sustainability commitments into action," said Steven Lee, President of ESG Malaysia. "The summit builds on the national momentum to foster regional alignment, cross-industry collaboration, and policy innovation — supporting the region's shared vision for inclusive and resilient growth.

Malaysia is among a rising number of countries that have committed to net zero emissions by 2050 and the support of the industries and business community are crucial to fulfil the pledge.

The country reaffirmed its commitment to a green economy in its recent National 2026 Budget by positioning sustainability as a business priority and a new growth engine for the country's economy.

Regionally, ASEAN's rapid economic growth and growing urban populations present dynamic opportunities for businesses to support sustainable innovations and green development.

"MWA is steadfast in its commitment to supporting all stakeholders, including federal and state governments, as well as our members and water industry at large, to facilitate a resilient, sustainable and climate-ready water sector that fosters the growth of our national economy and development. Looking ahead, artificial intelligence technology will play an indispensable role in transforming the management of our invaluable water and energy resources. This presents an opportunity for us to innovate and serve as a catalyst in managing our water resources more effectively, striking a harmonious balance between the diverse needs of consumers while safeguarding our invaluable water supplies," said Mr Mohamad Hairi Bin Basri, President of The Malaysian Water Association (MWA).

According to a statement, our industry partner, Gamuda Berhad, said: "Gamuda is fundamentally focused on engineering unparalleled water resilience to guarantee socio-economic growth. We are experienced in the entire water cycle, from securing foundational resources and major water infrastructure to operating advanced treatment and distribution networks, as well as award-winning urban rejuvenation projects in the region. This integrated design and construction approach is further strengthened by the Gamuda Digital Operating System (GDOS) in partnership with Autodesk Construction Cloud and the use of Building Information Modelling (BIM) to drive operational efficiency and project delivery. Ultimately, by guaranteeing a stable, high-quality water supply, we safeguard industrial continuity for critical high-tech, E&E and manufacturing hubs. All while; we invigorate local economies and develop a skilled, competitive workforce through targeted upskilling programmes and local contracting."

SEA is co-located with the first Global Automotive and Technology Expo (GATE) featuring E-Mobility Asia (EMA) that is co-organised by Derrisen and Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

"SEA is a catalyst for change and a partner to the environment. The three conferences bring together a diverse range of players to share different perspectives. We are happy to be the platform that connects businesses, investors and innovators to drive towards a more sustainable future. The transition is complex. Hence, education is the best way forward. It will also provide invaluable opportunities for businesses to network and learn from each other," said Ms Karen Goi, Project Director, of event organiser, Derrisen Sdn Bhd.

For more information, visit https://sustainabilityenvironmentasia.com/.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SEA 2025 PARTNERS AND SUPPORTERS

Supporting Partners: ESG Malaysia, Malaysian Water Association

Industry Partner: Gamuda Berhad

Conference Partner: Peterson Solutions

Endorsing Ministries and Agencies: Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), Ministry of Housing and Local Government, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE)

Local Supporting Associations: Malaysian Recycling Alliance (MAREA), Malaysia Association of Sustainable Supply Chain & Innovation (MASSCI), The Electrical and Electronic Association of Malaysia (TEEAM)

International Supporting Associations: Singapore Water Association (SWA), Taiwan Drinking Water Equipment Association (TDWA), Taiwan Environmental Manufacturers Association (TEMA)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notes to Editors

Derrisen is a specialist in delivering impactful trade events and conferences for businesses and industries to create sustainable high performance and growth.

We bring you a deeply passionate and experienced team of organisers to deliver leading industry and lifestyle portfolios in Southeast Asia to help our clients achieve their business goals and shared purpose of building positive relationships for long-term success.

SOURCE Sustainability Environment Asia