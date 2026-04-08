Suunto Spark brings air-conduction technology to Suunto's headphones

SYDNEY, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suunto expands its open-ear sports headphone portfolio and introduces Suunto Spark, the brand's first air-conduction, open-ear headphones designed for active users who want immersive sound without sacrificing awareness. Lightweight, comfortable, and equipped with integrated health and training features, Spark supports users from urban commutes to outdoor adventures.

Suunto Spark is designed for active users who want lightweight comfort, immersive sound, and greater awareness on every run.

The new Suunto Spark is created for active people who demand comfort, clarity, and connection to their surroundings. The open-ear design allows sound to reach the ear without blocking it, making it possible to stay alert to traffic, fellow runners, or environmental cues while still listening to music, podcasts, or calling.

Beyond awareness, Spark turns everyday listening into an opportunity to train more efficiently. Integrated health and training features help users monitor cadence, running mechanics, and neck posture. Whether heading out for a long run, cycling through the city, or navigating a busy commute, Spark adapts seamlessly to an active lifestyle.

Built for all-day performance

Weighing under 10g each, the earbuds rest lightly on the ear for a secure, pressure-free fit. Spark is available in three colours: black, white, and coral orange. Designed to keep up with active life, it features IP55 dust and sweat resistance and delivers up to 7 hours of use on a single charge, or up to 36 hours with the charging case, making it reliable for training, travel, and everyday wear.

Immersive sound without losing awareness

Suunto Spark delivers a listening experience that is both engaging and responsible. The hybrid multi-driver system produces balanced sound, while advanced sound leakage reduction helps minimize disturbance in public spaces. Dual microphones with environmental noise cancellation ensure calls remain clear in busy environments. Spark also supports Hi-Res Audio via LHDC 5.0 and head-tracking spatial audio, enhancing immersion while keeping users connected to the world around them. Through the Suunto app, users can tailor sound with customizable EQ settings and preset modes.

Extending beyond audio with integrated health and training support

Spark extends beyond audio to become a training companion. Real-time insights help runners monitor cadence, stride, and running mechanics, while voice guidance delivers pace, heart rate, distance, and lap updates directly when connected to a Suunto watch, enabling focused workouts. Spark also tracks neck health by monitoring flexibility, daily neck activity, and fatigue, sending alerts that help users maintain better posture and avoid overstrain. With Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connection, and Find My Spark functionality through the Suunto app, users can manage music, calls, and workouts with ease.

Suunto's expanding open-ear audio portfolio

With Spark introducing air-conduction technology, Suunto continues to strengthen its broader open-ear headphone offering for athletes and active users. Suunto Wing 2 for endurance and demanding outdoor conditions, Suunto Sonic for everyday training, and Suunto Aqua and Aqua Light for swimming and multisport use. Together, the range offers aware audio solutions for a variety of needs, from city streets to outdoor adventures and in the water.

Availability: Suunto Spark is available from April 8, 2026 through Suunto.com and selected retailers worldwide.

Pricing: AU $309 / NZ $369

About Suunto

We stand for adventure. Pioneering exploration has been in our DNA since 1936, when Finnish orienteer Tuomas Vohlonen developed a more accurate compass. Today, Suunto is at the forefront of design and innovation for sports watches, dive computers, compasses, and digital services used by adventurers all over the globe. We are proud that Suunto products can take a beating but are also designed with an everyday aesthetic that reflects our Nordic identity.

SOURCE Suunto