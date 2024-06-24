Swisslog Malaysia extends its footprint to Penang to cater to the burgeoning industries of the northern region

PENANG, Malaysia, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19, Swisslog, a leading provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, officially opened the doors of its new office in Penang, Malaysia. This strategic expansion underscores Swisslog's commitment to supporting its customers in the northern region, including those in the Electrical and Electronics (E&E), Food & Beverage (F&B) sectors.

From left to right: Mr. Sky Lee, Head of& AutoStore SEA, Swisslog, Encik Saiful Rizal, Head of Post Investment and Implementation, InvestPenang, Encik Muhammad Ghaddaffi, Director, MIDA Penang, Mr. Tan Yong Seng, Head of Customer Service SEA, Swisslog, Mr. Tham Kok Kee, Head of Engineering Academy, Penang Skills Development Centre (PSDC), Mr. Denish Kumar, Warehouse and Logistics Director, SEA, Ultra Clean Technology

Swisslog has a strong track record in Malaysia, boasting a successful presence for nearly 30 years. Throughout its tenure, the company has achieved key milestones by delivering automation solutions to leading players across the region, including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Its footprint extends across diverse sectors, including logistics, cold chain, retail, and e-commerce.

"In today's dynamic business landscape, proximity to our customers is paramount," said Tan Yong Seng, Head of Customer Service – South East Asia, Swisslog. "This new office will allow us to provide even more responsive and personalized support to our customers in the northern region. They can expect a dedicated team of experts readily available to address their specific warehouse automation needs and challenges, ensuring their success."

Among its other solutions, the Penang office will house an AutoStore demonstration unit, allowing customers to experience this innovative storage and retrieval system firsthand. AutoStore stands out as a remarkable solution for efficiently storing a large volume of small parts while maximizing storage density and maintaining flexibility. Swisslog, a pioneering integrator, has spearheaded over 370 projects worldwide, cementing its position as a leader in AutoStore integration. The system's unique design facilitates the direct stacking of bins, optimizing space utilization and enabling storage of multiple SKUs within a single bin. By linking AutoStore with Swisslog's SynQ software, businesses can achieve highly efficient picking operations, seamlessly integrating into existing workflows for unprecedented productivity and operational excellence.

The grand opening of the office was witnessed by state-owned organizations; Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), and InvestPenang. Mr. Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) applauded "Swisslog's presence catalyzes cutting-edge advancements in smart technology, facilitating Malaysia's embrace of Industry 4.0. This expansion aligns perfectly with the goals of the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), propelling Malaysia's industrial landscape into the future with advanced technologies and unmatched efficiency. Swisslog's presence is a game-changer, showcasing the vibrancy and competitiveness of Malaysia's logistics market and cementing our nation's status as the go-to investment hub in the region."

Dato Loo Lee Lian, Chief Executive Officer of InvestPenang, stated "The opening of Swisslog's new regional office in Penang will add positive value to the State's industrial landscape. With excellent customer service and innovative industrial solutions, I am optimistic that Swisslog will continue to reap many benefits from its operation in Penang, the Silicon Valley of the East."

