Swisslog rebranding reflects a new era of digital logistics

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swisslog, a leading provider of automated intralogistics solutions, is rebranding to better reflect its position in the digital and dynamic world of the future. At the heart of the rebranding is a new logo design that has been optimized for the digital era. It builds on the strengths of the existing logo that served Swisslog largely unchanged for the last 25 years.

"The new digital brand fits the direction of our business. Swisslog is becoming more digitalized, through the solutions we provide and in the way they are deployed and serviced," says Antonio Trioschi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Swisslog, "We are proud to be launching a fresh brand that drives this commitment across the logistics automation industry, representing Swisslog's core strategy of creating exceptional value for our customers."

Agile and future-ready

The shape of the new logo is adaptive, reflecting the digital world of today and tomorrow. Through movement, it reflects the dynamic world of logistics. It is modern, agile and future-ready. A strong 'S' element of the new logo design is a bold signifier of Swisslog as a provider of innovative, data-driven and robotic solutions, setting new standards in warehouse automation. The design also reflects the bold, self-confident and passionate personality of Swisslog and its people.

Powering growth – empowering people

"Our rebranding strategy further positions Swisslog as a future shaper in logistics automation, but it is also about much more," Trioschi continues. "It also reflects the strength and expertise of our people. Our colleagues are at the heart of everything we do, and we want our customers to know that they can count on Swisslog to deliver solutions that are backed by the expertise and knowledge of our team."

As a mark of recognition of the central importance of Swisslog's people to the strength of its brand, the rebrand was pre-launched to colleagues on 9th March 2023.

About Swisslog

We shape the future of intralogistics with robotic, data-driven and flexible automated solutions that achieve exceptional value for our customers. Swisslog helps forward-thinking companies optimize the performance of their warehouses and distribution centers with future-ready automation systems and software. Our integrated offering includes consulting, system design and implementation, and lifetime customer support in more than 50 countries.

Swisslog is part of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions with more than 14,000 employees worldwide.

