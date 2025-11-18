Swissquote Singapore Elevates EAM and MFO Connectivity with OpenWealth API Integration, Enabled by Synpulse

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swissquote Bank, Switzerland's leading digital bank, has successfully implemented OpenWealth API connectivity at its Singapore booking centre Swissquote Singapore. This milestone underscores its commitment to strengthening its institutional and wealth management offering in Asia and enhances its ability to seamlessly connect with External Asset Managers (EAMs), Multi-Family Offices (MFOs), and institutional clients. This integration leverages the OpenWealth standards, as established by the OpenWealth Association co-founded by the global consultancy Synpulse.

Swissquote Singapore operates as the Group's Asia-Pacific hub and has rapidly grown into a trusted digital custodian for over 70 EAMs, MFOs, and funds based in Singapore and Hong Kong SAR. Its platform provides trading access to over three million capital market products and supports a broad range of structures including VCC fund, Variable Universal Life (VUL) and Private Placement Life Insurance (PPLI) policy custody. Operating under an execution-only model, Swissquote Singapore eliminates conflicts of interest and provides a robust, independent private wealth management platform that complements EAMs' and MFOs' bespoke advisory services.

"Our clients value independence, flexibility and efficiency - and that's exactly what OpenWealth helps us deliver," said Rafael M. Weber, Head of Institutional Clients at Swissquote Singapore. "With this connectivity in place, we're reinforcing our commitment to EAMs and MFOs in Asia by offering a future-ready, integrated wealth management experience."

Developed in Switzerland, the OpenWealth API framework addresses longstanding industry challenges around fragmented data exchanges and manual onboarding processes. It provides standardised APIs across three core areas - custody services, client lifecycle management, and order placement - enabling secure, scalable and seamless integration between custodians and wealth management intermediaries.

As the founding force behind the OpenWealth Association, Synpulse brings a unique blend of thought leadership and technical capability to the initiative. Through its technology powerhouse Synpulse8, the firm provides standardised API adapters and deep wealth management expertise to accelerate deployment and reduce integration complexity for financial institutions.

"We're proud to support Swissquote Singapore as one of the first institutions in Asia to go live with OpenWealth APIs," said Yves Roesti, CEO of Synpulse Group. "This milestone demonstrates the power of collaboration in transforming wealth connectivity, and it positions Swissquote as a digital leader in the region's evolving financial landscape."

Since its launch in 2020, the OpenWealth Association, founded and orchestrated by Synpulse, has grown to include more than 60 members, including global private banks, core banking vendors, fintechs, and infrastructure providers. With Singapore as its bridgehead, Synpulse is now laying the groundwork for the Association's regional expansion to address Asia's unique requirements and accelerate adoption.

Swissquote's adoption of OpenWealth marks a key step in this journey, setting a new standard for API-driven collaboration between custodians and independent wealth managers in Asia.

About Swissquote

Swissquote Singapore offers institutional partners a comprehensive platform for the custody and execution of assets across various asset classes. This innovative platform gives clients access to over three million financial products that can be traded on global capital markets. Swissquote Singapore works with external asset managers, fund managers, and multi-family offices to offer institutional private wealth management solutions tailored to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. As part of the Swissquote Group, the company benefits from its core competencies in global equity trading, foreign exchange, and savings and investment solutions. Headquartered in Switzerland, the Swissquote Group has a strong international presence with offices in Zurich, Luxembourg, London, Malta, Bucharest, Cyprus, Dubai, Cape Town, Singapore, and Hong Kong SAR. Swissquote holds banking licenses in Switzerland (FINMA) and Luxembourg (CSSF). The parent company, Swissquote Group Holding Ltd, is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SQN and wholly owns Yuh, a next-generation fintech app.

About Synpulse

Synpulse is a global management consultancy and a trusted partner to financial institutions. We deliver end-to-end transformation for financial institutions, combining deep industry expertise with technology across strategy, design, implementation, and operations. With a network of over 100 ecosystem partners and our technology division Synpulse8, we co-create innovative digital solutions that deliver value-creating impact. Our team of 1,000+ professionals from more than 20 locations is united by a shared commitment to excellence and client success.

