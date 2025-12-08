swop 2025 Concludes Decade Anniversary with Record-Breaking Success, Heralding the Future of interpack China

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shanghai World of Packaging (swop), co-organized by Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., successfully concluded its landmark tenth-anniversary edition in Shanghai on November 27, 2025. Held across five halls (N1–N5) at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), swop 2025 delivered on its mission to showcase the entire packaging value chain on a comprehensive platform. Spanning over 70,000 square meters, this year's swop hosted 950 renowned exhibiting companies from numerous countries and regions, including China, Germany, Italy, Austria, France, Turkey, Switzerland, Japan, and South Korea.

Over the three-day event, 43,090 trade visitors and buyers from 122 countries and regions attended to source solutions and conduct business. This represents a significant 30% year-on-year (YoY) increase in attendance. Furthermore, the 17.5% share of international attendees clearly underscored the event's growing global appeal and industry influence. Exhibitors and buyers actively engaged in business matchmaking and exchanged in-depth insights on industry upgrading and international market development, fostering a palpable and vibrant atmosphere of transaction and commerce on the show floor.

Mrs. Evian Gu, General Manager of Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., stated: "As a proud member of the interpack global alliance, since its launch in 2015, swop has carried the mission of advancing China's packaging industry. From that original blueprint to the prominent industry event we see today, every step of swop's journey has been made possible by every one's support and partnership. Over the past decade, we have witnessed the rise and growth of countless packaging companies, rapid technological advances across the sector, and continually evolving market demands. swop has served as a bridge across the packaging ecosystem — facilitating collaboration, promoting mutual benefit, and actively contributing to the prosperous development of China's packaging industry."

Ms. Rita Chu, Vice Chairwoman of The Adsale Group, commented: "As we look ahead to the grand inauguration of interpack China in 2026, swop 2025 will serve as the essential foundation, paving the way for a truly unique and market-defining benchmark event. This year, the exhibition was strategically centered on the core themes of 'Disruptive Innovation,' 'Global Vision,' and 'Cross-Sector Integration.' swop 2025 proudly featured four key areas: Fostering an immersive innovation ecosystem with the central objective of 'helping the industry overcome key challenges'; Adopting a 'Global Vision' to provide strategic anchors for international market expansion; Offering a curated, 'Buyer-Centric' experience to deliver targeted solutions for specific production pain points; and Highlighting 'Innovative Packaging Materials' to drive the seamless integration of functionality and sustainability."

Highlight zones deliver cutting-edge technology and development trends

- Fostering an immersive innovation ecosystem with the core objective of "helping the industry overcome key challenges." swop 2025 introduced the specially curated 2025 Packaging Industry Pain-Point Tracks segment to meticulously uncover shared industry pain points and facilitate precise business matching between exhibitors and buyers. Making its debut at the show, the Packaging Performance Challenge interactive zone allowed participants to test material properties and equipment stability through immersive, hands-on trials—offering a practical, data-driven methodology for companies to select suitable solutions.

- Adopting a 'Global Vision' to help companies expand their international reach. swop convened experts and corporate leaders from regions such as the Middle East, and key emerging markets including Brazil, Poland, and the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The high-level international forum, titled Navigation New Markets in Packaging's Blue Ocean, focused sharply on the latest market trends, regulatory landscapes, and consumer demands across these regions, providing Chinese enterprises with real-world operational expertise and strategic support for overseas growth.

- Optimizing the buyer journey based on a "Buyer-Centric" approach. swop 2025 once again featured the Signature Themed Routes, which were systematically optimized for a superior visitor experience. The nine integrated thematic sections addressed common industry needs—including product traceability, manufacturing efficiency, packaging accuracy, and overall yield rate—to directly target buyer pain points, achieving the exhibition's motto: "Challenges Solved, All in One Visit," thereby maximizing the value and return on investment (ROI) of their time on site.

- Highlighting 'Innovative Packaging Materials' to drive the seamless integration of functionality and sustainability. The exhibition floor spotlighted advanced materials, including high-performance recyclable plastics, plant-based fiber protective materials, and intelligent freshness-extending coatings. These displays demonstrated that environmental responsibility no longer necessitates increased costs, but rather represents a functional upgrade and a true reflection of corporate brand responsibility.

- Integrated Scenario Showcase. Anchored by the core principles of "Creative Design, Digital Intelligence Empowerment, and Full-Chain Synergy," the debut Scenario-driven Solutions zone became the focal point of the entire event. Covering the full lifecycle from customized design to global delivery, the area presented trade buyers with a comprehensive, one-stop matrix of cutting-edge technology solutions that span design, production, and distribution, effectively assisting enterprises in precisely solving complex packaging challenges across diverse application scenarios.

- International Breakthrough Innovation Showcase. This featured zone brought together leading technology providers from Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and other nations. It centrally displayed intelligent and sustainable solutions, including AI-driven ultra-high-speed sorting systems, recycling systems and production lines, biodegradable materials, and laser marking machines—providing global buyers with practical options and forward-looking insights for achieving regulatory compliance, cost reduction, and efficiency optimization.

Comprehensive exhibition scope & innovation leadership

swop 2025 successfully brought together top-tier processing and packaging machinery manufacturers, serving diverse sectors including food, beverages, sweet, bakery, pharma, cosmetics, non-food and industry products. The exhibition scope was strategically concentrated across three major sectors: production equipment for plastic packaging containers and tableware, smart packaging and equipment, and packaging products and materials. This core focus was significantly augmented by featured zones, including the "GREEN POWER" Zone, the Shanghai Packaging Technology Association Display Area, various International Pavilions, the Scenario-driven Solutions Zone, and the Packaging Products & Materials Zone. Signature on-site events, such as the Packaging Performance Challenge and the Packaging Decision Accelerator, enhanced the experience. By emphasizing the digital and intelligent transformation of the packaging industry and connecting the entire value chain, swop created a highly effective platform for technological exchange and the demonstration of industry excellence.

International exhibitors converge, underscoring global influence

The event saw a powerful convergence of leading domestic and international market players. Prominent Chinese packaging machinery manufacturers — including Youngsun, Hualian, PULISI, Eiahe, Dahe, SIGNODE, TOM, Echo, BHI, Zhongya, Yuedong, Acepack, UPG International, Brother, Soontrue, MITTIWAY, YUJUNSHENG, and Jingliang — showcased a comprehensive array of advanced, automated solutions. Their exhibits featured intelligent production lines, secondary/end-of-line automation systems, modified-atmosphere packaging (MAP) equipment, vacuum skin packaging machines, fully automatic big-bag packaging lines, fully automatic vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines, intelligent chocolate packaging lines, flexible conveying systems, and palletizing robots, collectively driving the sector's digital and smart transformation forward.

Other influential Chinese manufacturers — such as Haitian Plastics Machinery, LK, Terry, Hwamda, Jwell, SINO, LIUZHOU JINGYE, Lisong, AIT, RuiDa, Jiante Tech, XBL, DISCOVER, Daqiao, NANWANG, POLYVA, Weide, Hujiang, HOME-LINK, Acmepak, HySum, Jielong, Jinxin, KAIDA, Jingli, MALION, Mingjia, HUASHUO, GroupSmart, Mould-Tip, Guolong, Topesol, Shaoneng Oasis, Yilong, and Shanhe — were also on hand to present frontier packaging technologies and innovations. Their showcases concentrated on production lines for packaging containers and tableware, featuring high-speed thin-wall injection-molding machines, single-step thermoforming equipment, blow-molding lines, automatic 3D paper box forming machines, dedicated blister lines for disposable food containers, extrusion molds, and plastic thermoforming equipment. Additionally, the event highlighted a wide range of packaging products, eco-friendly materials, and innovative technologies, such as food cartons, single-use paper materials, bio-based high-barrier films, POF shrink films, PE packaging films, biodegradable materials and products, and advanced pulp-molded packaging items.

swop 2025 once again successfully hosted high-profile International Pavilions, bringing together industry giants and innovation pioneers from Germany, Italy, Austria, France, Turkey, Switzerland, Japan, and South Korea. Leading international exhibitors—including MOSCA, SUNINE, KOCH, Equity Packaging, Itatools SRL, Metsä, MULTIVAC, and HANWA VACUUM—were all actively present.

Mr. Thomas Dohse, Director Processing and Packaging, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, commented: "As a proud member of the interpack alliance, swop continues to build bridges across continents and industries, connecting global innovation with regional opportunities. For ten years, swop has embodied the spirit of progress that drives the packaging and processing industry, demonstrating a commitment to quality, creativity and sustainable growth. We are particularly pleased to see an increasing number of international companies participating, which reflects swop's growing global relevance and its vital role as a hub for exchange and collaboration."

World-class concurrent program delivers industry trends and exchange

To establish a world-class communication and exchange platform and reinforce the exhibition's role as a key trendsetter, swop 2025 convened experts, scholars, and corporate representatives for a dynamic program of forums and innovative technology exchange sessions. These sessions provided comprehensive, in-depth analysis and interpretation of the packaging industry's most pressing topics. On November 25, a robust program of 15 headline events was held, including the AI + Packaging Innovation Forum; the Save Food (China) Forum 2025 and Awarding Ceremony for Save Food Design Award & Sustainability Design Award China; the Packaging Industry • Practical Forum on Starting from Zero in Cross-Border Trade; the Navigation New Markets in Packaging's Blue Ocean; and the Dialogue Across Continents: Eurasian Food Packaging Technology and Business Opportunity Connection Forum. These sessions covered crucial topics such as global packaging industry trends, digital and intelligent transformation, green packaging, food processing and packaging technology, and targeted business matchmaking, offering in-depth showcases of technological progress, insights into future development paths, and exploration of potential commercial opportunities.

One of the most significant highlights was the Save Food (China) Forum 2025, co-hosted by Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), and the Food and Agriculture Organization of United Nations (FAO) Representation in China. The forum centered on strategies for reducing food loss and waste, spanning topics from policy fundamentals to design and technology. Experts from government agencies, the research community, leading packaging and end-user companies, and the entire agri-food processing, packaging, and supply chain shared insights and engaged in discussions across the following three core themes: 1. Sustainable Food Systems & The Intersection with Packaging – For the Women in Packaging Discussion; 2. Sustainable Packaging Innovations & Technologies; 3. Global Packaging Design for Recycling Guide: Tools to Design Recycle-Ready Packaging.

Mr. Carlos Aldeco, Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in the People's Republic of China, said: "Reducing food loss and waste is therefore one of the most effective ways to improve food security, mitigate climate change, and make agrifood systems more sustainable and resilient. The Save Food Forum provides a valuable platform for dialogue among government institutions, industry leaders, designers, and innovators. It reminds us that reducing food loss and waste is not only a technical issue — it is also about design, awareness, and behaviour. Packaging, in particular, plays a critical role. Well-designed, sustainable packaging can extend shelf life, improve safety, and reduce damage, while advancing circular economy principles through recyclable and biodegradable materials. Innovation in design can help connect producers and consumers, bridge tradition and technology, and turn sustainability into both a business advantage and a social responsibility."

The Awarding Ceremony for Save Food Design Award & Sustainability Design Award China—jointly organized by Messe Düsseldorf, the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)—was successfully concluded. A total of six outstanding enterprises were recognized for their achievements. The winners of the CHINA SAVE FOOD DESIGN AWARD were: Gold: MULTIVAC (SHANGHAI) TRADING CO., LTD.; Silver: IPE PACK AND TECHNOLOGY; Bronze: HAVER & BOECKER OHG. The winners of the CHINA SUSTAINABILITY DESIGN AWARD were: Gold: KOCH PAC-SYSTEME GMBH; Silver: STARLINGER & CO GESELLSCHAFT M.B.H.; Bronze: MOSCA DIRECT SHANGHAI CO., LTD.

A decade of partnership: co-authoring a new chapter amidst record acclaim

The Shanghai World of Packaging (swop) marked its 10th anniversary milestone in 2025. Serving as a flagship hub for industry intelligence and innovation, the exhibition generated an enthusiastic response and continuous praise on site. The event garnered powerful backing from 60 domestic and international trade associations spanning food, cosmetics, e-commerce, plastics, and print & packaging, and welcomed over 150 visiting delegations from China and overseas. Across the three days, the halls were bustling with activity: both pre-registration figures and the actual visitor attendance rate reached new historical highs. Numerous domestic association buyer groups—representing packaging, plastics, printing, and end-user sectors across various provinces and municipalities—together with large international buyer delegations ensured overall attendance shattered all previous records.

Exhibitor Testimonials

Chen He, General Manager of Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., said: "We are grateful to swop for providing the fertile ground that has nourished innovation over the past ten years. Looking ahead, this dynamic sector demands an even greater pioneering spirit. Youngsun remains committed to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with swop, showcasing our cutting-edge packaging technologies, including humanoid robots, to continuously innovate and co-forge a new, intelligent future for packaging."

Julia Wu, Deputy General Manager of Multivac (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd., commented: "Having partnered with swop for a decade, we fully appreciate the value of its targeted platform, which has been instrumental in promoting and realizing our innovative solutions. We warmly congratulate swop on its tenth anniversary and on embarking on a new journey! We look forward to moving forward side by side, utilizing breakthrough technologies to jointly lead the industry's intelligent and sustainable future, and consistently injecting new momentum into the sector's evolution."

Darren Ding, Country Sales Manager of Uhlmann Packaging Systems (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., remarked: "Warm congratulations on the successful conclusion of swop 2025! We look forward to achieving a win-win partnership through close cooperation in the coming decade."

Industry Association Testimonials

Qiu Renjian, Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Packaging Technology Association, highly praised the event: "swop 2025 concluded with tremendous success. This edition successfully convened a large volume of domestic and international end-user buyers alongside industry-leading exhibitors, resulting in a rich program of activities and enthusiastic on-site interaction. Facing the vast growth potential of the domestic market, swop demonstrated powerful international reach and potential. Looking ahead, the exhibition's formal upgrade to interpack China in 2026 presents an invaluable opportunity. It will continue to amplify its advantages in international end-user client resources while deepening its focus on serving the domestic market, thus leading the exhibition toward a new stage of higher standards and greater impact."

Zheng Wanfen, Secretary-General of Shanghai Pudong New Area Printing Industry Association, said: "swop 2025 once again demonstrated its value as a true bellwether for the packaging industry. For many of our association's core technical personnel, the show was not only an unparalleled gateway to cutting-edge technologies like intelligent packaging and sustainable materials but also a vital platform for professional competence enhancement. We are especially thrilled that the exhibition will undergo a full upgrade to interpack China next year. This strategic step will undoubtedly inject a more powerful global perspective and the interpack brand's innovative DNA into the sector. We anticipate this evolution will lead our member organizations to integrate more deeply into the global packaging value chain and to access more advanced technologies and solutions."

Pan Lina, Secretary of Danyang Printing Industry Association, commented: "swop has, as always, maintained its hallmark professional standards and international caliber, providing an outstanding communication and sourcing platform for Danyang's printing and packaging companies. The show was replete with innovative achievements, and the organizers' professional delivery greatly facilitated deep-level networking with leading domestic and international suppliers. For companies committed to industrial upgrading, this was a highly fruitful experience, and its industry influence deserves high praise. We are filled with anticipation for the strategic renewal and upgrade to interpack China! This signifies the direct empowerment of the Chinese market by interpack's top global resources and expertise. For Danyang-based enterprises seeking high-end, intelligent transformation, this represents an unparalleled opportunity to connect with world-class technologies and partners."

Visitor Testimonials

Ge Lei, R&D Department, Suzhou Unisupply Industrial Co., Ltd., said: "I vividly recall the immediate impact of my first encounter with swop back in early 2018. Since then, the show has consistently driven industry transformation with powerful momentum. From cutting-edge intelligent packaging solutions to breakthroughs in sustainable materials, swop continues to push boundaries and has evolved into a vital ecosystem for trend identification and industrial resource connection. We deeply value this partnership in progress and eagerly look forward to co-authoring the next golden decade for the packaging industry alongside swop."

Jiang Sujie, R&D Department, Suzhou MYS Environmental Protection & Technology Co., Ltd., praised the event: "swop 2025 presented a grand spectacle of packaging technology, thanks to its exceptional scale and future-forward content. The exhibition layout was intuitively clear and logically structured, successfully gathering a vast number of high-quality suppliers and commanding the attention of industry professionals both domestically and internationally. The efficient route design substantially optimized our team's efficiency, allowing us to thoroughly navigate every sub-sector with ease. The organizers' professionalism throughout the event ensured a highly productive and immensely rewarding experience."

Strategic international upgrade: interpack China arrives in 2026

Effective from 2026, swop will formally elevate its brand to interpack China. This strategic evolution marks a pivotal step in broadening the global outlook of China's packaging sector. This signifies the full leverage of the interpack alliance's robust brand resources, extensive international network, and deep industry expertise. As the recognized global benchmark for packaging exhibitions, interpack's strong reputation is expected to significantly attract more top-tier international exhibitors and a greater volume of trade visitors, thereby reinforcing the show's role as a premier platform for industry exchange and commercial collaboration. This powerful upgrade is poised to spearhead the Chinese packaging sector's rapid advancement toward intelligent, green, and sustainable development.

interpack China will open from November 16–18, 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). We look forward to welcoming industry professionals to converge at interpack China to jointly explore frontier concepts and technologies, share packaging trends and opportunities, and collaborate in shaping an even brighter future for the global packaging industry!

About interpack China

Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd. will join hands to present the interpack China at Shanghai New International Expo Centre from 16 to 18 November 2026. interpack China, as a member of the interpack alliance, the world's leading packaging machinery and processing exhibition, will make full use of the interpack alliance's global network and professional resources to provide an excellent trade display platform for domestic and foreign processing and packaging machinery manufacturers, packaging material production suppliers. swop will provide one-stop processing and packaging solutions for end buyers of Food, Beverage, Sweets, Bakery, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Non-food and Industrial Goods Packaging.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.interpack-cn.com .

About the Organizers

Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Established in 2009, Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (MDS) is a subsidiary of Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, one of the world's top 5 exhibition organizers. MDS is committed to introducing world's No. 1 trade fairs to China and to providing Chinese and international customers with superior exhibition services. MDS is successfully holding more than 20 leading trade fairs and conferences in China, covering the industries of printing, packaging, wire and tube, plastics, renewable energy, medical devices, retail, safety and health, wine & spirits and caravanning. MDS runs branch offices in Shanghai and Beijing with a workforce of some 70 full time employees. The worldwide outbound exhibition business (trade shows in Düsseldorf, Germany and other leading Messe Düsseldorf Global Shows) is organized by Messe Düsseldorf China Ltd. (MDC), serving Chinese exhibitors and visitors with superior customer service from its Hong Kong branch office. Find out more at www.mds.cn

Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd.

Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd has been established in Hong Kong since 1978. It is the organizer of Chinaplas, the Asia's no. 1 exhibition in the plastics and rubber industries. Adsale is also the organizer of Sino-Pack, PACKINNO, Sino-Label and Printing South China, etc. Backed up with enormous resources in Asia and with well-versed trade promotion strategies for the Chinese market, Adsale is endeavoring to provide cost-effective and integrated marketing solutions across various industries, to satisfy international suppliers' needs of tapping into the Chinese and Asian markets. The Group has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Singapore. Website: www.adsale.com.hk

SOURCE Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.