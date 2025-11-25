swop is now interpack China: A new chapter for a strong brand

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai World of Packaging (swop) has been part of the interpack alliance for ten years – a fact it now proclaims in its name. With its presence as interpack China, Messe Düsseldorf is strengthening its international brand family and sending a clear message on the importance of the Chinese packaging market.

To mark its anniversary, swop has repositioned itself strategically and will be continuing its success story as interpack China. The new brand identity was unveiled at the opening ceremony of this year's event. As interpack China, the trade fair is gaining ever more international importance – fuelled by the trust and innovative strength that interpack stands for worldwide.

"The interpack alliance is synonymous with quality, reliability and strong partnerships across the globe. interpack China highlights this connection and instantly adds recognition value," says Thomas Dohse, Director of interpack and interpack alliance. "As part of a global brand, interpack China brings together international and Chinese companies, granting exhibitors direct access to one of the most exciting and rapidly-growing packaging markets in the world."

The new name also strengthens the close co-operation maintained by Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd. with the global packaging industry. As joint organisers, the two companies will continue to host interpack China, which takes place this year at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from 25 to 27 November 2025.

"This is more than just a new name. interpack China represents our even closer connection to the global packaging ecosystem and our aim to bring international perspectives to the Chinese market," says Evian Gu, General Manager of Messe Düsseldorf Shanghai. "In future, we will be working even more intensively with partners from all over the world to develop potential in the areas of intelligent production and innovative materials together and to foster talent for the future of the packaging industry."

A clear commitment to the Chinese market

China's importance for the processing and packaging industry is tremendous. The country is not only a key player; in many ways it is also intertwined with the global packaging industry. As the "workbench of the world", China has enormous industrial manufacturing power and therefore a strong, integrated packaging industry.

Its high production density creates extensive demand for packaging materials and machines. From cardboard packaging and films to complex filling and labelling solutions, the packaging sector is growing in step with industrial production. At the same time, China is developing into one of the largest consumer markets in the world. A growing middle class and the boom in e-commerce are continuing to drive demand for safe, sustainable and intelligent packaging solutions.

interpack China marks the start of a new chapter for the international packaging industry. Its integration into the interpack family emphasises the trade fair's growing importance and is a boost for the Shanghai location.

The first interpack China will take place from 16-18 November 2026.

About the interpack alliance

The interpack alliance encompasses all Messe Düsseldorf events that are part of the Processing & Packaging portfolio. In addition to the eponymous flagship trade fair interpack in Düsseldorf, events in China, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and India also fall under this label. In major growth markets, the interpack alliance addresses the target groups of food, beverages, confectionery and baked goods, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, non-food consumer goods and industrial goods, with different focuses according to the event.

SOURCE Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (MDS)