SY Holdings Invited to Attend 2025 Hong Kong FinTech Week, Leveraging AI to Boost the Development and Global Expansion of SMEs

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 3 to 4, 2025, "Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival 2025" (hereinafter referred to as "Hong Kong FinTech Week") was grandly held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event is organized by the Hong Kong Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, the Hong Kong Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, and Invest Hong Kong, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Securities and Futures Commission, and the Insurance Authority. The opening ceremony was attended by several officials, including John KC Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, and Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

SY Holdings is a partner of the Hong Kong FinTech Week SY Holdings' Darrell Lua at the Hong Kong FinTech Week "Digital Finance" Forum

This year's event, under the theme "Curating the New Fintech Era," brought together more than 37,000 participants from over 100 economies, over 800 speakers, and more than 700 exhibiting institutions to explore cutting-edge technological trends. As a partner of the Hong Kong FinTech Week, SY Holdings Group Limited ("SY Holdings", stock code: 6069.HK) was once again invited to attend. The Company participated in the "Digital Finance" forum alongside companies such as HSBC, Porrima, and FundPark, engaging in in-depth discussions and sharing insights on the topic of "How AI is Unlocking Lending for SMEs."

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive John KC Lee emphasized in his opening speech that Hong Kong's unique positioning as an international financial center has gained widespread international recognition. Currently, Hong Kong is home to over 1,200 financial technology enterprises, representing a 10% increase compared to last year. It is projected that by 2032, the revenue of Hong Kong's financial technology industry will exceed $600 billion. Additionally, John KC Lee stated that Hong Kong will assist Chinese Mainland enterprises in using the city as a springboard to expand their overseas operations. Through collaboration among various government departments of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, pathways will be paved for Chinese Mainland companies to access foreign markets and global capital, which signifies substantial opportunities for all parties involved.

During the sharing session of the "Digital Finance" forum, Darrell Lua, Director of International Business at SY Holdings, addressed the topic of "AI and Data Empowering the Development of SMEs." He pointed out that enterprises naturally generate supply chain data—such as order processing, logistics and transportation, payment settlements, and performance evaluations—in their daily operations. Therefore, the key to addressing the financing challenges faced by SMEs lies not in the absence of data, but in the ability to leverage cutting-edge technologies to transform this data into credible evidence for the financial sector. By applying AI technology to deeply correlate, cross-verify, and dynamically analyze fragmented data, SY Holdings accurately maps the operational trajectories and transaction profiles of SMEs. This differentiated "transaction-focused, entity-light" model, which prioritizes transactions over corporate entities, effectively overcomes the reliance of traditional financial services on corporate creditworthiness and collateral. Through the deep integration of AI and data, SY Holdings enables finance to "understand" the actual operational needs of SMEs and provides them with more precise and suitable working capital solutions.

Regarding the working capital needs of emerging scenarios such as live-streaming e-commerce, Darrell Lua further shared SY Holdings' practical applications of AI. He emphasized that the integration of AI and finance should go beyond mere "speed" and achieve a synergy between "velocity" and "understanding"—specifically, a deep comprehension of industrial ecosystems and data. Rather than simply developing new AI agents and risk control models, SY Holdings empowers AI with the ability to "understand" multidimensional real-world information, covering logistics trajectories, tax and invoice records, and even external variables like weather forecasts. This extends the risk assessment model to "dynamic scenarios," as risks may lurk not only in static reports but also in delayed port shipments, supply chains disrupted by heavy rain, or suddenly adjusted policies. By focusing on "the transaction itself" as the core assessment criterion and leveraging cross-verified data from multiple supply chain nodes for dynamic control, SY Holdings ultimately provides "end-to-end, minute-level" working capital services for live-streaming e-commerce merchants. To date, the company has helped over 21,000 SMEs secure over RMB 300 billion in order acquisition and working capital turnover. The value of integrating AI with finance lies not in replacing humans but in enabling trust to transcend boundaries and continuously amplify.

When discussing linkages and collaboration with financial institutions, Darrell Lua emphasized that SY Holdings consistently adheres to a platform-based strategy, committed to building a bridge for the intelligent matching of high-quality assets and diverse funding sources. Currently, the platform has connected with over 190 funding partners. He expressed SY Holdings' expectation to strengthen collaboration with financial institutions in two key areas: First, enhancing the supply of scalable, low-cost inclusive funding by leveraging the SY Cloud Platform's ability to accurately identify genuine corporate financing needs, thereby helping more SMEs efficiently access working capital services. Second, promoting the deep integration of risk control models and ecosystem resources by combining the mature credit assessment systems of financial institutions with SY Holdings' "transaction-focused, entity-light" risk control logic to jointly serve SMEs segments that are traditionally underserved by conventional finance. Additionally, SY Holdings aims to leverage financial institutions' extensive service networks, cross-border business experience, and diverse customer resources to further expand into domestic underserved markets and international markets such as Southeast Asia, extending the platform's technology services to broader domains.

It is worth noting that SY Holdings has initiated its global layout this year, increasing R&D investments in innovative technologies such as AI agents to build a new "AI + International Supply Chain Technology Platform." This platform will focus on serving SMEs across global supply chain ecosystems, providing one-stop solutions encompassing supply chain services, financing, FX management, and digital operation empowerment, with the goal of becoming an integral component of the global supply chain.

SY Holdings' reappearance at the Hong Kong FinTech Week attracted attention from financial institutions and technology enterprises worldwide. It not only demonstrated the company's comprehensive capabilities in digital finance and technology output but also reflected its strategic determination to use Hong Kong as a bridgehead to connect global innovation resources and expand into international markets. This further advances its mission to "empowering Chinese SMEs to reshape the global supply chain."

About SY Holdings

SY Holdings Group Limited ("SY Holdings" or the "Group", stock code: 6069.HK) is the first "AI+Industrial Supply Chain" digital intelligence technology company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The major institutional shareholders of SY Holdings include Temasek Holdings of Singapore, Wuxi Communications Group, XtalPi and Be Friends. The Group has been included in the MSCI series indices, Hang Seng Composite Index, FTSE Index, Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, and Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It was recognized in 2023 as one of "CNBC's Top 200 Global Fintech Companies" and in 2024 as a "Forbes China Top 50 Fintech Influential Enterprise," demonstrating international market recognition of its development.

While deepening its presence in national pillar industries such as infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and commodities, SY Holdings is actively expanding into strategic emerging sectors including e-commerce, robotics. SY Holdings adopts the differentiated "transaction-focused, entity-light" model, uses AI Agent to link industrial ecosystem and conduct data analysis, and helps the growth of small and medium enterprises ("SMEs") through Platform technology science. Up to now, SY Holdings has helped over 21,000 SMEs secure over RMB 300 billion in order acquisition and working capital turnover.

In August 2025, while intensifying its global expansion, SY Holdings positioned its Singapore international headquarters as the strategic bridgehead and formally launched its global strategy. The Group will build a new "International Supply Chain Technology Platform" powered by AI, which focuses on serving SMEs in the upstream and downstream of the global supply chain and provides one-stop solutions encompassing flexible supply chain services, cross-border working capital, exchange rate management and digital empowerment. The Group is committed to supporting SMEs in efficiently expanding into global markets, while fulfilling its mission of "Empowering Chinese SMEs to reshape the global supply chain" and jointly opening a new era of growth in resonance with global development.

