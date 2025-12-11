SYGNUM APAC HNWI REPORT 2025: 60% of Surveyed Asian HNWIs Ready to Increase Crypto Allocations based on Strong 2-5 Year Outlook

87% of respondents already hold digital assets in their investment portfolios, with nearly half allocating more than 10% to digital assets





57% of HNWIs – and 61% of UHNWIs – have a bullish or very bullish long-term crypto market outlook, a view supported by the accelerating crypto and TradFi industry integration





80% want ETFs beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with Solana (52%) showing the next highest demand. 70% would allocate or increase allocations if staking yield were included





66% say their private bank or wealth manager needs to demonstrate high custody and security standards to enable them to invest confidently in digital assets

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sygnum Singapore today releases its APAC HNWI Report 2025, revealing through a survey that Asian private wealth has moved decisively into digital assets—and now expects traditional wealth managers to catch up. The survey of over 270 HNWIs and professional investors across 10 APAC markets comes as nearly half of respondents' crypto allocations go past the 10% mark, with median HNWI holdings in the 10–20% range.

From speculation to wealth preservation



The report shows a maturation in how Asian private wealth approaches digital assets. An overwhelming 90% of surveyed HNWIs view digital assets as important for long-term wealth preservation and legacy planning—not purely speculation. Portfolio diversification now drives 56% of investment decisions, overtaking short-term trading and megatrend exposure.

Their disciplined approach is evident; HNWIs showed stronger interest in actively managed exposure, outsourced mandates and even yield strategies. The emphasis is on integration with existing wealth structures, not isolated positions.

"Digital assets are now firmly embedded within APAC's private wealth ecosystem. Singapore's MAS framework and Hong Kong's advancing digital asset regulations have established the infrastructure needed for traditional wealth managers to offer crypto services—the question is no longer whether private banks can serve this demand, but when they will move to meet it. Despite near-term macro uncertainty, we continue to see accelerating adoption driven by strategic portfolio diversification, intergenerational wealth planning, and demand for institutional-grade products. APAC is rapidly becoming one of the world's fastest growing and most important digital asset gateways, and we expect this momentum to strengthen further into 2026." says Gerald Goh, Sygnum Co-Founder and APAC CEO.

Strong appetite for ETFs and yield-enhanced products



Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, 80% of APAC HNWI investors want access to additional digital asset ETFs. Solana has the next highest demand at 52%, followed by strong interest in multi-asset index products (48%) and XRP (41%). 70% say they would allocate or increase allocations if staking yield were included in ETF products—underscoring APAC's preference for yield-enhanced, regulated investment vehicles that can integrate seamlessly with traditional portfolios.

Cautious near-term outlook, strong long-term conviction



While 60% plan to increase allocations, many investors are timing entries cautiously following recent market corrections. Regulatory uncertainty, custody and security concerns, as well as differing regional licensing frameworks, remain key barriers to increased participation. Nonetheless, long-term conviction remains strong, supported by rising on-chain activity, a growing ETF ecosystem, and clearer regulatory pathways.

"HNWIs in Singapore and the wider APAC region are embracing digital assets as a genuine wealth creation and preservation opportunity. Their disciplined, intergenerational approach to investing, combined with a higher risk appetite, is driving substantial allocations to digital assets—particularly within Singapore's well-regulated MAS framework that provides the institutional-grade safeguards these investors expect," says Lucas Schweiger, report author and Sygnum Crypto Asset Ecosystem Research Lead.

About the report



Sygnum's APAC HNWI Report 2025 surveyed more than 270 high-net-worth and professional investors (95% were independent market participants) across 10 Asia-Pacific markets including Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, South Korea and Thailand. Over half the respondents have more than a decade of investment experience, with 20% active for more than 20 years. The findings reveal a rapidly maturing private wealth segment that is integrating digital assets as a core component of long-term wealth and portfolio strategy.

*Sygnum's APAC HNWI Report 2025 reflects the views of the surveyed participants and should not be considered a universal representation of the whole market, nor interpreted as investment advice or expectations of performance.

About Sygnum



Sygnum is a global digital asset banking group, founded on Swiss and Singapore heritage. We empower professional and institutional investors, banks, corporates and DLT foundations to invest in digital assets with complete trust. Our team enables this through our institutional-grade security, expert personal service and portfolio of regulated digital asset banking, asset management, tokenization and B2B services.

In Switzerland, Sygnum holds a banking license and has CMS and Major Payment Institution licences in Singapore. The group is also regulated in the established global financial hubs of Abu Dhabi and Luxembourg and is registered in Liechtenstein.

We believe that the future has heritage. Our crypto-native team of banking, investment and digital asset technology professionals are building a trusted gateway between the traditional and digital asset economies that we call Future Finance. To learn more about how Sygnum's mission and values are shaping this digital asset ecosystem, please visit sygnum.com/sg and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

