Symmetrium Introduces New Partner Program to Enhance Resell Opportunities

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetrium , the zero-trust, mobile data governance, and security platform designed to turn any mobile device into a virtual extension of the enterprise, inheriting all its compliance, security and IT protocols, is excited to announce the launch of the new Symmetrium Partner Program . The new program is open to all channel partners, including resellers, distributors and MSPs.

Through this program, Symmetrium provides a comprehensive suite of resources to deliver a robust zero-trust mobile security framework to protect the data of their customers and empower its partners to increase their business outcomes.

"Symmetrium believes that partners are a core component of our business success, enabling us to reach more customers and meet the global demand for our innovative corporate zero-trust mobile security solution," said Omer Cohen, founder and CEO of Symmetrium. "With mobile security a key vulnerability for corporate networks in the era of hybrid working, we look forward to collaborating with our partners worldwide to help solve the threats businesses face from remote access to their networks. We look forward to expanding our partner ecosystem and helping our partners deliver stellar services and customer experiences."

Symmetrium Partners are eligible for a suite of additional benefits in the areas of sales, marketing and support, including a deal registration program, lead sharing, a dedicated marketing manager, marketing resources and a comprehensive enablement plan.

The new program offers partners access to Symmetrium's fully managed support services, designed to reduce the resources required by partners, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences.

For more information and to sign up for Symmetrium's partner visit https://symmetrium.io/partners .

About Symmetrium

Symmetrium is a zero-trust, mobile data governance and security platform designed to turn any mobile device into a virtual extension of the enterprise, inheriting all its compliance, security and IT protocols. Symmetrium keeps no data at risk by allowing no data at rest, all while delivering users a completely native mobile access solution that can be quickly and easily deployed.

