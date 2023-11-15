SymphonyAI Introduces Breakthrough Predictive and Generative AI-Powered Case Management for Financial Crime Investigation in Asia Pacific

Unified Sensa Investigation Hub is the industry's first for high-impact AI transformation of critical financial crime investigation and detection

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal, a leader in predictive and generative AI enterprise AI SaaS, today announced the availability of Sensa Investigation Hub, a generative AI-enabled investigation and case management platform that propels financial institutions into the future of financial crime management in Asia Pacific (APAC).

An industry first, the Sensa Investigation Hub uses cutting-edge predictive and generative AI technology with unparalleled global domain risk and compliance expertise, culminating in an enterprise-wide, next-generation investigation platform that delivers up to 70% increased investigator productivity.

Building on the industry leadership of the Sensa Copilot for financial crime investigators introduced earlier this year to speed financial crime alert investigation, the Sensa Investigation Hub enables accurate, accelerated investigation and reporting by combining an entity-centric view of risk with the speed and intuitiveness of generative AI. Detection engine-agnostic, the Sensa Investigation Hub works seamlessly with existing financial crime solutions to provide a single, unified view of risk, regulator-friendly auditing, and end-to-end transparency.

Global resources suffer a cost of around $1.6 trillion per year due to money laundering efforts worldwide, according to the Financial Accountability Transparency & Integrity panel (FACTI) – a United Nations-affiliated body dedicated to combatting financial crime.

"SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal is disrupting the compliance technology sector with our latest cloud-native, generative AI-enabled investigation platform to solve real-world money laundering problems in Asia Pacific," said Gerard O'Reilly, Regional Director, APAC. "Our integrated end-to-end AML solution offers a holistic view of risk and financial crime in a single integrated platform. Coupled with SymphonyAI's generative AI-enabled software, customers can reduce the time and cost of investigation while increasing efficiency and consistency."

Sensa Investigation Hub's market-leading features and benefits include:

Generative AI-powered investigation: The Sensa Investigation Hub's built-in Sensa Copilot accelerates investigations by ~70% by sourcing, summarizing, and analyzing data at scale – while surfacing results in interrogatable, natural language.

Seamlessly augments existing solutions: The Sensa Investigation Hub's detection-agnostic, flexible data ingestion works with existing detection solutions.

Enterprise-wide risk management: SaaS-led, the Sensa Investigation Hub consolidates the risk and compliance tech stack with a single platform, managing all types of financial crime detection and compliance risks across business units and asset classes, reducing complexity, and streamlining operations.

Entity-centric investigation: The Sensa Investigation Hub combines an end-to-end view of risk, starting with anti-money laundering and rapidly including sanctions, know your customer (KYC), customer due diligence (CDD), and fraud.

Transparent and auditable decisioning and reporting: The Sensa Investigation Hub delivers end-to-end transparency aligned with organizational processes, policies, and regulations, ensuring consistency, auditability, and explainability.

With the Monetary Authority of Singapore's push for increased AI use in combating money laundering, AI will be centre stage at the 2023 Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF). "The center of gravity for global financial activities is moving away from the West towards the Asia Pacific[1], and this trend is set to accelerate over the next decade," said Mike Foster, President and CEO of SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal. "With the financial world becoming more integrated, the sophistication of financial criminals and malicious actors is also rising. As a result, the sector is under increasing pressure to improve its anti-money laundering and financial crime detection capabilities.

"With bold innovation, our unique financial crime AI models, and breakthrough predictive and generative AI capabilities, SymphonyAI has delivered breathtaking power, simplicity, and effectiveness for every role and tier of organizations engaged in detecting and preventing financial crimes and money-laundering," he added.

SymphonyAI will demonstrate the Sensa Investigation Hub, along with the rest of the Sensa-NetReveal product portfolio, this week at the SFF from 15th – 17th November 2023. Sensa- NetReveal expert David Lehmani will be speaking at the Regulation Stage on Unshackling Compliance Operations, Wednesday 15th November at 12:15 pm.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

SOURCE SymphonyAI