Synbio Tech's Probiotic Lactiplantibacillus plantarum TWK10 Receives Health Claim for Anti-fatigue in Taiwan

KAOHSIUNG, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synbio Tech is thrilled to announce that its groundbreaking probiotic strain, Lactiplantibacillus plantarum TWK10, has been awarded a prestigious health claim by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its anti-fatigue properties. This represents a significant milestone in recognizing TWK10's health benefits, especially its ability to delay the onset of exercise-induced fatigue and enhance post-exercise recovery. The 'little green man' certification mark from the Taiwan FDA stands as a solid endorsement of the strain's scientifically supported benefits, boosting its credibility and consumer trust.

Lactiplantibacillus plantarum TWK10, formerly known as Lactobacillus plantarum, has undergone rigorous testing and research, culminating in this landmark approval. Studies published in reputable journals such as the Physiological Reports and MDPI Microorganisms have highlighted the strain's remarkable functionality. Notably, research findings have demonstrated TWK10's effectiveness in improving physical endurance and accelerating fatigue recovery, making it a groundbreaking solution for athletes and active individuals seeking natural ways to enhance their performance and well-being.

A standout feature of Lactiplantibacillus plantarum TWK10 is its adaptability for use in both live probiotic and heat-killed postbiotic forms. This adaptability broadens its application across an array of dietary supplements and functional foods, meeting a variety of consumer demands and preferences.

The anti-fatigue health claim for Lactobacillus plantarum TWK10 is a significant milestone for Synbio Tech and the broader field of probiotic research. It paves the way for new product developments that can contribute to the health and performance of individuals globally. Synbio Tech is dedicated to continuing its research and innovation in probiotics, to deliver products that can make a real difference in people's lives.

About Synbio Tech:

Synbio Tech is a global leader in the field of biotechnology, specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of high-quality probiotics. With a foundation built on innovation and scientific excellence, Synbio Tech is committed to enhancing human health, animal health and well-being through natural, scientifically proven solutions.

