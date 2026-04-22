SynbioTech's L. plantarum FS4722 Emerges as a Potential Preventive Approach for Hyperuricemia

TAIPEI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SynbioTech announced that its Lactiplantibacillus plantarum FS4722 (L. plantarum FS4722), a probiotic strain isolated from traditional Chinese pickled vegetables, has demonstrated potential to support urate regulation in hyperuricemia.

The SynbioTech’s expert presented a study on FS4722 showing that the strain reduces intestinal absorption of uric acid precursors, suppresses hepatic uric acid production, and enhances uric acid excretion and gut microbiota modulation, offering a new preventive option for functional probiotics in hyperuricemia management.

L. plantarum FS4722 has shown synergistic effects in preclinical tests: lowering serum uric acid levels, limiting intestinal purine absorption, downregulating liver uric acid production, boosting excretion through the gut and kidneys, and rebalancing the gut microbiome and its metabolites. The finding was published in the field‑leading journal Microbiome* and was presented at the Asian Conference on Lactic Acid Bacteria (ACLAB 15), drawing international microbiologists from 17 countries, including the U.S., Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Finland.

FS4722 Shows Drug-Like Uric Acid Control with Better Safety in Mice

Hyperuricemia, driven by disordered purine metabolism, is closely linked to gout, type 2 diabetes, kidney dysfunction, and hypertension, making it a rapidly growing global metabolic health concern. A 2022 Scientific Reports meta‑analysis pegged the global adult prevalence at 13.5%; Taiwan's Nutrition and Health Survey (NAHSIT) found 22% among men and 9.7% among women.

"Local diets and lifestyles heighten these risks today, making this highly relevant," said SynbioTech Chief Operating Officer Sean Yang.

SynbioTech's FS4722, a probiotic strain isolated from traditional Chinese pickled vegetables, offers a potential natural approach to support purine metabolism through the gut–liver–kidney axis, with the advantage of avoiding drug‑related kidney and cardiovascular side effects. The strain has become a focal point for both academic research and industrial development.

FS4722 Demonstrates Multi‑Mechanism Uric Acid Control in Preclinical Models

A Synbio Tech expert noted that purines derived from cellular metabolism and high‑purine foods can increase hepatic uric acid production, while non‑purine compounds may also indirectly contribute to uric acid formation through metabolic processes.

In the preclinical mouse study, L. plantarum FS4722 targeted precursor uptake at the gut "source," where it reversed dysbiosis, promoted the growth of beneficial gut microbes, and increased short‑chain fatty acid production—offering an early intervention point in the diet–gut–uric acid chain.

FS4722 Lowers Uric Acid via the Gut–Liver–Kidney Axis

The study further revealed that, through the gut–liver–kidney axis, L. plantarum FS4722 reduces uric acid production in the liver, decreases the kidney's reabsorption of uric acid, and enhances uric acid excretion from both the kidneys and the intestine. In experimental comparisons, L. plantarum FS4722 produced a reduction in hyperuricemia symptoms comparable to that of conventional uric acid–lowering drugs. However, unlike some pharmacological treatments, FS4722 did not cause evident impairment of kidney function or tissue‑pathological abnormalities, underscoring its favorable safety profile.

Overall, L. plantarum FS4722 works through multiple pathways that suppress hepatic uric acid synthesis, enhance uric acid clearance, modulate gut microbiota and their metabolites, and limit intestinal absorption of uric acid precursors, supporting its potential as a preventive strategy for managing hyperuricemia and related metabolic risks.

Founded in 2000, SynbioTech Group has grown into one of the leading global suppliers of probiotics, specializing in lactic acid bacteria applications and advanced probiotic R&D. Backed by proprietary fermentation and packaging platforms, the Taiwan‑based company has entered the supply chains of major manufacturers in the United States, Germany, South Korea, and Australia. SynbioTech has secured 60 patents, published more than 100 scientific papers—nearly half in international journals—and holds multiple overseas patents and international licensing agreements, with recent market expansion into Mainland China, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.

*Li, M., Wu, X., Guo, Z. et al. Lactiplantibacillus plantarum enables blood urate control in mice through degradation of nucleosides in gastrointestinal tract. Microbiome 11, 153 (2023).

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Rica Chiang

PR Director of SynbioTech Group

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SOURCE SynbioTech Group