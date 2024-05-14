Synechron Acquires iGreenData, a Digital Engineering Organization Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia

This acquisition enables Synechron to enhance its technological capabilities, broaden its service offerings, and expand its coverage to the Australian market.

SYDNEY, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, a leading global digital transformation consulting firm focused on financial services and technology organizations, announced its acquisition of iGreenData, a modern, data-centric digital solutions company founded in 2018. iGreenData, headquartered in Melbourne with an additional office in India where Synechron has a significant presence, specializes in cloud-enabled data and digital engineering. The company serves a diverse array of blue-chip clients and has high domain expertise in the banking and financial services sectors, along with strengths in full-stack, DevOps, cloud, data engineering, automation, and blockchain. The acquisition of iGreenData was completed on May 13, 2024.

This acquisition enhances Synechron's leadership in digital transformation by combining their agile, creative approach with iGreenData's specialized skills in cloud technology and lean data engineering practices. The integration adds to Synechron's payments capabilities in delivering customized solutions that achieve substantial business outcomes, while continuing to swiftly and effectively meet their clients' evolving needs.

Moreover, the acquisition expands Synechron's global reach. By leveraging Australia's strategic location, Synechron is better positioned to provide continuous support across time zones in Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

Faisal Husain, Synechron Co-Founder and CEO, commented, "We're thrilled to welcome iGreenData into the Synechron family. This acquisition will enable us to continue deepening our payments technological strength and expand our footprint to the Australian market. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise in digital transformation and innovation to deliver value-added solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Max Sundaram, iGreenData Co-Founder and CEO, said, "We're very excited to become part of the Synechron team. With their global reach and our shared commitment to excellence, we're well positioned to provide the best-in-class transformative digital experiences."

About Synechron:

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Artificial Intelligence, Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, and Software Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to Data Science models, Digital Underwriting, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. Synechron has a global workforce of 14,000+ and has 51 offices in 20 countries in key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

About iGreenData:

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, and with presence in India, iGreenData is a fast-growing digital engineering organization with a prime focus on Cloud First, Data-Centric Digital Engineering and Blockchain offerings. The team is at the forefront specializing in cutting-edge modern software engineering technologies with a commitment to ensure our solutions and services bring value to our customers.

iGreenData brings deep Banking industry knowledge, with decades of Leadership experience and track record of success in Australia, delivering large complex programs, and a highly capable team to deliver industry-leading experiences for our customers. With close to 200 strong professionals, we set out to bring together talented individuals who are encouraged in their creativity and empower them to deliver new technological solutions to our stakeholders.

iGreenData was ranked third in Rising Star category at the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia awards for 2 years in a row in 2020 & 2021 and also was inducted to nineteenth place at the prestigious CRN Fast 50 Australia 2021 as recognition of the exponential growth over 3 years.

For more information on the company, please visit our website.

SOURCE Synechron