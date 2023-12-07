FUZHOU, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, the Maritime Silk Road Youth Digital Talent Exchange Series Event unfolded in Fuzhou. Themed "Synergy of Technology and Culture, Ushering in the Future of E-sports", the event gathered experts and representatives from Maritime Silk Road partner countries to share global esports experiences, utilizing esports as a bridge for global digital cultural exchange.

The series event was co-hosted by Center for International Cultural Communication, China International Communications Group (CICC), the People's Government of Changle District in Fuzhou, Zhejiang University's College of Media and International Culture, Fujian Transportation Science and Technology Development Group, Fuzhou Technical Education Alliance, and Digital Education Town. It was supported by Sports and Tourism Bureau of Changle District of Fuzhou, Fujian Transportation Human Resources Co., Ltd., Fujian Tianrui Education Technology Co., Ltd., and China Electronic Athletics Magazine, etc.

Cui Kai, Director of the Digital Culture Promotion Department at the Center for International Cultural Communication, China International Communications Group (CICC), stated that esports is undergoing a vibrant surge in development in the "Post-Asian Games" era, emerging as a crucial means of international cultural exchange for global youth.

The Olympic Council of Asia's Honorary Life Vice President, Wei Jizhong emphasized the need for innovative development in the esports industry. He urged a thoughtful consideration of talent cultivation in the context of the digital economy era, particularly focusing on mid-tier industry talent.

V.P. Shanmugam, State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) Committee Chairman highlighted in his video address that esports, as a global phenomenon, is more than just a game. It serves as a powerful tool for fostering friendship, discipline, and teamwork, empowering the development of youth capabilities.

Professor Zhao Yupei, a researcher of the Hundred Talents Program and doctoral supervisor at Zhejiang University's College of Media and International Culture, expressed hope in establishing a positive value and sustainable development assessment system for Chinese esports brands. This system would connect players, clubs, event organizers, industry media, and related sectors for comprehensive industry development.

During the roundtable session, international guests engaged in discussions on challenges in nurturing esports talent in the post-Asian Games era, facilitating global consensus and development strategies for esports talent construction, and the role of "technology + research" in enhancing esports talent development.

The event also launched Proposal for International Communication of Esports Culture, a joint initiative by AI for Global Communication Creative Center, CICC - Zhejiang University's College of Media and International Culture, and The Esports Communication Professional Committee of Chinese Society for Science and Technology Journalism (CSSTJ). The proposal aims to support the international communication of Chinese culture, promote digital cultural integration and mutual understanding, create "Chinese Cultural IP Atlas", narrate esports stories in multiple languages, promote international cooperation in esports, etc.

SOURCE Fujian Tianrui Education Technology Co., Ltd; Digital Education Town