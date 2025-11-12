Synthesys Launches "Network" to Power Financial Market Infrastructure 2.0

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthesys today announced the official launch of Network, an interoperable distribution and liquidity layer designed to connect global financial marketplaces across both traditional and digital systems. The launch marks a major step forward in the evolution of capital markets, as traditional finance embraces tokenization and DLT adoption.

Solving the Fragmentation of Tokenized Market Liquidity

Over the past two years, tokenization has emerged as one of the most transformative innovations in capital markets. Yet, despite accelerating adoption, financial market infrastructure remains fragmented - with liquidity, utility and management still siloed across traditional channels and systems.

Synthesys Network addresses this fragmentation by creating a connective layer that bridges legacy financial rails with blockchain-based systems. Through real-time routing, aggregated liquidity, and automated settlement, Network enables cross-trading and cross-listing of tokenized securities between digital and traditional platforms, allowing asset managers, distributors, and investors to participate in a more unified and liquid global capital market compliantly.

Darien Poh, CEO of Synthesys explains, "Tokenized funds represent the natural evolution of mutual funds and ETFs, but realizing their full potential requires a complete rethink of the infrastructure beneath them. Decades-old systems were never designed for programmable, interoperable assets. To truly unlock the benefits of tokenization in the next generation of capital markets, we need modern rails that can integrate seamlessly with existing financial systems while enabling a new era of connectivity and liquidity."

Global Connectivity Through Localised Channels

At launch, Synthesys Network connects with over 40+ digital and traditional distribution channels across every major financial hub across the U.S., Europe, Asia, Oceanic markets and the Middle East, including some of the largest brands leading the tokenization transformation including Ex.io , Assetora, Altify, Toroa Capital, Evident Capital and many more.

These partnerships will facilitate the cross-distribution of tokenized assets across jurisdictions, allowing Network participants to both distribute and supply assets via the Network. This two-way connectivity establishes a more fluid, interoperable market - expanding reach for asset managers and improving liquidity access for investors.

Building the Connective Infrastructure for Tokenized Funds

Network aims to form the base of Financial Market Infrastructure 2.0, focused on interoperability and institutional scalability. With a single point of connectivity, fund managers, distributors, and service providers can access, manage and distribute tokenized offerings in real time across digitally-native and traditional venues, solving for:

Cross-distribution of tokenized assets across jurisdictions and marketplaces

across jurisdictions and marketplaces Deeper liquidity across both primary and secondary markets

across both primary and secondary markets Operational efficiencies that reduce reconciliation risks and manual processing

that reduce reconciliation risks and manual processing Regulatory alignment that ensures compliant fund movement and settlement

About Synthesys

Founded in 2023 (formerly Equitize), Synthesys builds infrastructure for tokenized capital markets connecting traditional infrastructure and blockchain-based systems, enabling seamless issuance, distribution, and trading of tokenized securities.

For more information, visit synthesys.co

SOURCE Synthesys