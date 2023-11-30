SyntheticMR and Philips Announce Expanded Global Partnership for SyMRI 3D

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR announced today that they have expanded their partnership with Philips to include SyMRI 3D.

The expanded agreement between Philips and SyntheticMR means that SyMRI 3D will be included in Philips' global price book once the relevant regulatory clearance has been obtained. This will enable Philips to offer the complete package to their customers.

"We are very excited to expand our collaboration with SyntheticMR, aiming to achieve greater results with fewer resources in the field of imaging," says Ruud Zwerink, GM at Philips Healthcare. "Through our partnership, we will provide clinicians and patients with improved, immediate, and distinctive insights that have a considerable impact on diagnosis, treatment planning, and the subsequent care – a previously elusive goal."

SyMRI 3D is a next-generation imaging solution with isotropic resolution that is poised to revolutionize the field of medical imaging by introducing a myriad of innovative applications within SyMRI's post-processing solution. This advanced SyMRI 3D sequence introduces 3D resolution to quantitative values and tissue segmentations, ensuring the same level of precision in quantification as achieved with SyMRI's 2D imaging.

SyMRI 3D enables precise volumetric estimations of brain regions, a technique commonly referred to as parcellation, which empowers clinicians to gain deeper insights into brain structure and function. Furthermore, the exceptional resolution provided by SyMRI 3D facilitates comprehensive lesion analysis, ensuring a more accurate and in-depth assessment of medical conditions.

"In joining forces with Philips on SyMRI 3D, we've achieved a pivotal milestone on our path to establishing a new standard in neuroimaging," says Ulrik Harrysson, CEO, SyntheticMR AB. "Our shared mission to enhance efficiency, elevate patient care, and drive meaningful savings in healthcare, reaffirms our commitment to revolutionize the field."

