SyntheticMR Receives Regulatory Approval for SyMRI in Taiwan

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR announced today that its quantitative imaging software solution, SyMRI 12, has received regulatory approval from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA). This milestone enables the sale and distribution of SyMRI 12 in the Taiwanese market, paving the way for regional expansion.

"This approval of SyMRI 12 opens new opportunities for us to expand our market presence in Taiwan and the Southeast Asia region. We are excited to offer SyMRI 12 to radiologists in this market, providing them with new insights and enhancing their practice through our unique technology and objective, quantitative data," says Ulrik Harrysson, CEO at SyntheticMR.

The approval in Taiwan represents a significant step in SyntheticMR's global expansion strategy. By entering the Taiwanese market, the company aims to support local healthcare providers with cutting-edge imaging technology, ultimately improving patient care outcomes.

This regulatory approval signifies a strong potential for growth and increased market presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

About SyMRI: SyMRI provides multiple contrast-weighted images and quantitative information about the patient in a single fast scan, enabling users to speed up their imaging workflow and add objective decision support to their practice.

About SyntheticMR: SyntheticMR develops innovative imaging solutions that provide richer and more comprehensive data to radiologists. Their technology is designed to enhance clinical decision-making, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes.

