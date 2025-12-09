Sysdyne Acquires Slabstack, Unifying Intelligent Pricing, Sales, Operations, and Billing into an AI-powered Platform for the Construction Materials Industry

By combining strengths, Slabstack and Sysdyne Cloud aim to set a new standard for CRM, pricing intelligence, operational visibility, and customer engagement across the ready mix, aggregates, and asphalt sectors.

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysdyne Technologies, the cloud-native software platform trusted by concrete producers worldwide, today announced that it has acquired Slabstack, a pioneer in intelligent pricing, CRM, AI-driven commercial insights, and sales optimization for the heavy building materials industry. With this acquisition, Sysdyne will expand its capabilities to deliver a unified, end-to-end, cloud-native ecosystem that connects commercial decisions with real-time production, dispatch, and delivery operations — modernizing the entire construction materials lifecycle from quote to cash.

One comprehensive platform to improve operations and decision-making

Today, concrete producers rely on fragmented, disconnected systems that separate sales, pricing, dispatch, batching, delivery, and customer engagement. These silos lead to inconsistencies and inefficiencies across workflows, causing operational blind spots and margin leakage. To address these challenges, Sysdyne will integrate Slabstack's modern CRM and pricing intelligence engine into the Sysdyne Cloud, providing an AI-powered platform where customer data, pricing strategy, operational capacity, and delivery performance are connected in real time.

The acquisition also extends Sysdyne's reach across aggregates and asphalt, where producers face similar challenges in margin optimization, quoting discipline, and aligned sales-to-operations workflows. Slabstack's multi-material architecture accelerates Sysdyne's expansion into these adjacent markets. In addition, Slabstack's quoting and customer communication capabilities will strengthen Sysdyne's customer engagement platform, including Delivery View, enabling producers to share quotes digitally, provide real-time updates, and deliver more modern and transparent customer experiences.

This unified platform will deliver digital quotes, centralized customer management, dynamic pricing, dispatch coordination, delivery intelligence, and AI-driven commercial insights — enabling producers to make faster, more profitable decisions across their entire business.

Unified leadership and investor support

"We are excited to welcome Slabstack to the Sysdyne family," said Jill Zhang, Founder and CEO of Sysdyne. "This acquisition enables Sysdyne to deliver the industry's first end-to-end, cloud-native, AI-powered platform — combining Slabstack's CRM and pricing intelligence with Sysdyne's real-time operational ecosystem. Together, we are creating a connected, continuously orchestrated environment where producers have real-time, actionable intelligence at their fingertips. This unified visibility enables smarter pricing, faster decisions, and measurable margin impact — all within an open, modern, modular platform built for the future of construction materials."

As a Sysdyne company, Slabstack will continue under the leadership of Aymeric Halvarsson, Founder and President of Slabstack, and provide its intelligent pricing and sales optimization platform as a standalone solution for ready mix, aggregates, and asphalt producers. The platform will remain fully independent and continue to connect with multiple dispatch systems and truck-tracking solutions, giving customers complete flexibility — whether they choose Slabstack on its own, adopt any Sysdyne module individually, or reap the full benefit of the unified Sysdyne platform.

"Sales teams today are burdened by manual quoting, disconnected systems, and limited visibility into operational constraints," said Halvarsson. "Slabstack was built to automate these processes and empower producers with the data they need to make confident, profitable decisions. Joining forces with Sysdyne will accelerate our ability to deliver this value globally."

"This is a category-defining moment," said Josh Zelman, Managing Director at Insight Partners and Sysdyne board member. "Sysdyne and Slabstack are not just combining products – they are bringing together an innovative pricing engine with an AI-powered platform to create a new standard for the industry. Their combined vision is simple: give every producer the data, the insight, and the software they need to maximize profitability — from the top line to the bottom line."

About Sysdyne Technologies

Sysdyne Technologies is the leading cloud-native software company serving the heavy building materials industry. With a mission to modernize and unify the operational lifecycle, Sysdyne delivers solutions spanning CRM, quoting, dispatch, batching, delivery management, analytics, and billing. Sysdyne Cloud enables real-time data orchestration across thousands of plants, trucks, and job sites worldwide. Learn more at www.sysdynetechnologies.com.

About Slabstack

Slabstack is the intelligent CRM and pricing optimization platform built for ready mix, aggregate, and asphalt producers. Slabstack helps producers maximize margins, win more profitable work, and operate with confidence in a rapidly changing market. For more information, visit www.slabstack.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836958/Sysdyne_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sysdyne