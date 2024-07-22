T1 Glass Celebrates 8 Years of Transforming Workspaces in the ASEAN Region

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T1 Glass, a rising star in the acoustic glass partition industry, proudly commemorates its 8th anniversary. This milestone highlights their journey from a small team of three to a significant regional presence, driven by innovation, quality service, and a steadfast commitment to excellence.

Milestones and Achievements

Introducing T1 Glass Systems' innovative curved partition, seamlessly blending modern design with superior functionality

Eight years ago, T1 Glass embarked on a mission to revolutionise workspaces. Today, the company boasts substantial growth in size and reach, serving clients across the ASEAN region, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. This remarkable expansion underscores their adaptability, ambition, and the collective efforts of their talented team. Among their notable accomplishments, T1 Glass has completed numerous high-profile projects, consistently delivering tailored acoustic solutions that enhance sound control and spatial flexibility.

"Our growth over the past eight years is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Gerry Lee, Regional Director of T1 Glass. "From a small startup to a recognised name in the industry, our journey has been driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a deep understanding of our clients' needs."

The People Behind the Success

The dedication of T1 Glass's team is the cornerstone of their achievements. Their innovative approach and commitment to customer satisfaction have solidified their reputation as a trusted partner in the industry. T1 Glass fosters a culture of inclusivity, continuous learning, and professional development, ensuring every team member is equipped to deliver quality service and innovative solutions. This focus on people will continue to drive future achievements.

Sustainability is also a key commitment for T1 Glass as it moves forward. The company recognises the importance of reducing environmental impact and has set significant sustainability goals in its operation, aligning with global standards and contributing to a greener future.

Looking to the future, T1 Glass's focus on nurturing the skills and talents of its staff remains unwavering. They believe that their success is built on the strength of their people and are dedicated to fostering an environment where learning and excellence are paramount. This commitment to quality in knowledge and expertise will continue to guide T1 Glass as it shapes the future of workspace design, one partition at a time.

About T1 Glass

T1 Glass is a leading provider of acoustic glass partition solutions, renowned for its ability to transform workspaces with superior speech privacy and spatial flexibility. With a steadfast commitment to delivering reliable service and top-quality products, T1 Glass creates conducive environments for clients across the ASEAN region. Embracing innovation and sustainability as core values, T1 Glass ensures functionality and design excellence in every project it undertakes.

