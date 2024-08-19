T1 Glass Secures Sustainability Compliance: A Commitment to Sustainable and Ethical Business Practices

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T1 Glass, a leader in innovative glass partition systems, proudly announces its recent Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance achievement. This prestigious certification underscores T1 Glass's unwavering commitment to sustainable, ethical, and responsible business practices.

The Importance of Sustainability Compliance

Sustainability compliance is not just a badge of honour but a comprehensive framework ensuring businesses adhere to the highest environmental, social, and governance standards. This certification reflects T1 Glass's dedication to implementing practices that minimise environmental impact, uphold fair labour practices, foster inclusive workplaces, and ensure robust corporate governance and ethical decision-making. Gerry Lee, Regional Director of T1 Glass, remarked, "Achieving sustainability compliance is a testament to our commitment to positively impacting our planet and society. It reflects our dedication to integrating sustainable and ethical practices into every facet of our business." For T1 Glass, securing this certification signifies a major step forward in our mission to operate with integrity, transparency, and a deep sense of environmental stewardship.

Emissions Reporting

Scope 1 emissions, generated from direct fuel consumption within our operations, and Scope 2 emissions, associated with electricity consumption, represent significant focus areas. Additionally, the report provides detailed data on Scope 3 emissions, encompassing indirect emissions from our value chain, including transportation, distribution, business travel, and employee commuting. By meticulously measuring and reporting T1 Glass's carbon footprint across all scopes, we demonstrate our dedication to understanding our environmental impact and identifying opportunities for reduction, including circular economy potentials. The data presented in the report serves as a foundation for our ongoing sustainability initiatives and underscores our commitment to building a more sustainable future.

Additional Achievements

In addition to our Sustainability Compliance, T1 Glass has also attained ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 (QEHS) standards, reinforcing our commitment to quality management, environmental responsibility, and occupational health and safety. These certifications complement our sustainability efforts, ensuring that we meet the highest industry standards in all operations. T1 Glass is also proud to be recognised for its eco-friendly office initiatives, earning the Eco-Office 3-Leaf certification. Furthermore, our participation in the LowCarbonSG programme highlights our dedication to reducing carbon emissions and supporting global efforts to combat climate change.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

Continuous improvement is at the core of T1 Glass's operations, ensuring a greener, safer, and more ethical future. For more information about T1 Glass's sustainability initiatives and our innovative products, visit our website at https://www.t1glass.com/.

About T1 Glass

T1 Glass is a leading provider of acoustic glass partition solutions, renowned for its ability to transform workspaces with superior speech privacy and spatial flexibility. With a steadfast commitment to delivering reliable service and top-quality products, T1 Glass creates conducive environments for multinational clients across the ASEAN region. Embracing innovation and sustainability as core values, T1 Glass ensures functionality and design excellence in every project it undertakes.

SOURCE T1 Glass Systems Pte Ltd