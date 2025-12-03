Tackling the world's biggest challenges: The University of Manchester Launches Global Fundraising and Volunteering Campaign in Southeast Asia

The Southeast Asia launch marks a pivotal step in mobilising the University's global community to tackle urgent challenges through philanthropy, and volunteering.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Manchester (UoM) today launched its first global fundraising and volunteering campaign, Challenge Accepted, in Southeast Asia, in partnership with the British High Commission to Singapore, with an event held at the British High Commissioner's residence, Eden Hall.

The exclusive launch drew a full house of distinguished alumni and partners to show their support and underscored the University's bold ambition to harness the collective power of its global community to tackle pressing challenges and drive lasting impact.

From left to right: Bill Liu, Jeremy Chan, Ong Lay Ann, Professor John Holden, Professor Duncan Ivison, Teo Chee Hean, Tang Hian Seng, Stanley Sia, Dr Prem Nair, Lee Swee Siong, and Desmond Tan

The launch featured a reception with the President & Vice-Chancellor of The University of Manchester, Professor Duncan Ivison, who underscored the significance of the campaign and reflected on the ongoing contributions of alumni and students. "Challenge Accepted is our call to action. The University, our people, and our global community have the scale, expertise, and ambition to face the challenges of our time," Professor Ivison said: "Through this campaign we're inviting everyone to contribute, volunteer, and advocate. Together, we can accelerate discoveries, create opportunities, and drive meaningful impact for society."

The campaign centres on four key pillars that drive real-world impact — Student Inclusion and Success, Research with Purpose, Innovation and Enterprise, and Culture and Community. From opening doors for talented students and funding bold research, to bringing ideas from lab to life and fostering creativity through culture, these pillars embody The University of Manchester's spirit of turning knowledge into action. Each theme offers alumni and supporters clear ways to contribute through philanthropy, mentorship, and volunteering.

Professor Ivison highlighted that the campaign builds on Manchester's 200-year legacy of groundbreaking discoveries, social impact, and innovation. He urged attendees to become challenge accepters, contributing to a global movement that combines ambition, hope, and impact. "Universities like Manchester were created from gifts and people's hard work and talent to answer the big questions. The challenges we have today, like climate change, global health inequality and achieving social justice demand action and the brightest minds. Challenge Accepted is our collective response, calling on researchers, students, volunteers, and donors to step forward and help shape the future," he said.

The University of Manchester South East Asia Centre (UoMSEA) in Singapore plays an important role in connecting the region's alumni and students with the University's global initiatives. UoMSEA also provides world-class part-time Master's programmes, including the Global MBA, MSc Financial Management and MA Educational Leadership in Practice allowing local professionals to benefit from Manchester's expertise while continuing their careers.

With a thriving network of nearly 7,000 in Singapore - one of the University's most active and engaged global communities - the launch celebrated the region's strong tradition of volunteering, mentorship, and advocacy in support of Manchester's mission.

Distinguished attendees at the event included H.E. Nik Mehta OBE, British High Commissioner to Singapore, who welcomed the University to Eden Hall, and Mr Teo Chee Hean, Senior Advisor in the Prime Minister's Office; Chairman of Temasek Holdings; and Patron of The University of Manchester Alumni Association Singapore (UoMAAS). Senior alumni such as Mr Desmond Tan, Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and Deputy Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), were also present, alongside Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Konstantin Novoselov who was awarded the Nobel Prize for his achievements with graphene at The University of Manchester.

Challenge Accepted was presented at the launch as a call for the University's global community to engage in meaningful action through volunteering, advocacy, or philanthropy. Alumni and students in Southeast Asia were given first-hand insights into how they can support the campaign's four key pillars, from donating via initiatives such as 'help tackle brain cancer head-on' to volunteering through the University's Volunteering Hub or championing causes aligned with research, student development, innovation, and culture. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps translate the campaign's ambition into real-world impact locally and globally.

Reflecting on the University's strong alumni community, Mr Teo Chee Hean said, "The University of Manchester's global network of alumni and partners makes a positive contribution to building collaboration and cooperation to address the challenges of our times. Our alumni here in Singapore are part of this network, and play leading roles in the public, private and people sectors. Initiatives like Challenge Accepted remind us to take bold action to tackle the challenges faced by our societies, many of which we face in common. We can achieve much more together, applying what we learned and the friendships we made at Manchester."

Professor Sir Konstantin Novoselov said, "Supporting initiatives like Challenge Accepted enables researchers and students to pursue ambitious projects that can transform lives and societies. This campaign empowers the next generation of innovators and changemakers to make a real difference."

H.E. Nik Mehta OBE remarked, "It is a privilege to host The University of Manchester at Eden Hall. The impact of its alumni, research, and initiatives across Southeast Asia is remarkable, and Challenge Accepted offers an exciting opportunity for students and alumni alike to engage meaningfully with pressing global challenges."

The event also showcased the University's long-term vision, Manchester 2035: From Manchester for the World, which outlines a decade of ambition to build a sustainable, inclusive, and innovative future.

Professor Ivison emphasised that Challenge Accepted supports this with bold action and collective impact. He highlighted that the future will be shaped by those who act, and that every member of the University's global community can make a difference through donations, volunteering, or advocacy. Challenge Accepted calls on every member of Manchester's global family to step forward to give, volunteer, and champion the discoveries that will shape a fairer, healthier, and more sustainable world.

To learn more about Challenge Accepted and The University of Manchester's Global fundraising and volunteering campaign, explore ways to get involved and discover how you can support the University's global initiatives at https://give.manchester.ac.uk/p/southeastasia2025/

