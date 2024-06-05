Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub Presents: Invest and Start a Business in Taipei at InnoVEX 2024

TAIPEI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To attract international startups and foster collaboration with local businesses, Taipei City is promoting the Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub (TEH) as the brand for the city's international startup community. Today, on June 5th, Taipei City Government's Department of Economic Development (DOED) hosted the "Invest and Start a Business in Taipei" at InnoVEX 2024, Asia's leading innovation technology exhibition held alongside COMPUTEX Taipei with guests from more than 30 countries, and over 400 startups participating, features four key areas: AI, Smart Mobility, Green Tech, and Semiconductor. The event provides a unique opportunity to bring together diverse participants, including startups, investors, corporate leaders, and industry experts to learn more about Taipei's ecosystem, exchange ideas, foster partnerships, and explore opportunities in Taipei.

Taipei thrives in semiconductors, AI, and green technologies, coupled with its strategic position in Asia, advanced infrastructure, and supportive government policies, making it an ideal hub for technology and innovation, even accelerating its transformation into a "Founder-Friendly City."

Commissioner Chen Chun-An of Taipei City's Department of Economic Development (DOED) stated, "Taipei City possesses outstanding urban infrastructure, a welcoming and secure living environment, rich cultural diversity, and high-tech industries with innovative capabilities that are globally connected, making it the top choice for international entrepreneurs." Commissioner Chen's remarks underscored Taipei's emergence as a vibrant hub for technology and innovation.

Participants were able to hear from 5 key speakers who shared their entrepreneurial isights. Quantum International Corporation's CEO Alex highlighted Taipei's extraordinary GDP per capita growth and its promising future, crediting the city's thriving tech ecosystem for turning visions into reality. Mosaic Venture Lab's Managing Director Volker Heistermann emphasized Taipei's deep tech potential, particularly its leadership in semiconductors, ICT innovation, and emerging technologies like AI, robotics, and HPC, positioning the city as a unified hub for these fields. Talent Taiwan's Project Manager Daniel shared more about the Taiwan Gold Card, welcoming foreign talent to Taiwan for global business expansion. Enspyre's co-founder Elias EK shared his 24-year entrepreneurial experience in Taipei. Moreover, DOED not only shared the entrepreneurship-related resources and one-step customized investment service available in Taipei, but also highlighted an exciting event: AI+ Taipei Startup Pitch Contest , an opportunity for global AI startups to participate. 6 winners will be awarded flight tickets and accommodation, along with opportunities to meet potential local partners and investors in Taiwan. Sign up for this contest before June 28th here .

Invest and Start a Business in Taipei Forum at InnoVEX 2024 solidified Taipei's standing as an epicenter for innovation and technology, marking not an end but a beginning. With TEH's upcoming AI+ Taipei Startup Pitch Contest, Taipei City welcomes all global experts to join and choose Taipei as their preferred location for global business expansion.

About Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub (TEH): TEH, which was established in 2021, is a government-backed international community for innovative talents in Taipei. The goals include supporting foreign startups to soft-land in Taipei through online/offline programs like networking events, boot camps, pitch contests, matchmakings, and Demo Day.

For more information on our activities, please visit TEH's official Facebook page or LinkedIn page. For inquiries, kindly contact the organising company, Everiii Consulting CO., Ltd. at +886 233435456 ext. 811, Ms Lin.

SOURCE Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub