SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024's edition of Taiwan Lantern Festival will be held in Tainan from 3 February to 10 March 2024 except 9 February, which is the eve of the Lunar New Year.

Taiwan Lantern Festival is returning to Tainan after 16 years. It was last held in 2008 in Tainan. Year 2024 will also mark the 400th anniversary of the establishment of Tainan as a city and names the celebratory year of Tainan 400. The festival aims to depict the grandeur of Ancient Capital Tainan with the Glorious Tainan theme.

Tainan, the first city in Taiwan, has a long history. It offers historic sites and heritage buildings. It is also known as a city of many festivals offering various carnival-like religious festivals, traditional local culture celebrations, acclaimed international exhibitions and competitions all year round. Its kaleidoscope of cultures offers visitors a wide array of gastronomy and immersive experiences.

Taiwan 2024 Lantern Festival in Tainan's key visual design combines a flying auspicious dragon (representing the Year of the Dragon) with an image of Tainan's old city gate to form the Chinese character 南 (south). The felicitous dragon leaps up high out of the light in Tainan (festival's tagline in Chinese: 龙耀台南).

There will be two main lantern districts, the High-Speed Rail Lantern District and the Anping Lantern District. It will be an intertwine of Tainan's 400-year history & culture with its interpretation of technology & innovation towards a sustainable green future.

Visitors can marvel at stunning displays of grand yet exquisite lanterns that are characteristic of past Taiwan Lantern Festivals. They can also enjoy acts by international performance troupes, visit flower art exhibitions and experience interactive lantern installations. In addition, local popular light festivals like Yuejin Harbor Light Festival, Longzaki Light Festival, Puji Temple Light Festival, Chenggong Lantern Festival, Shennong Street Light Festival, Mashagou Lantern Festival, Tainan City Fire Museum Prayer Lanterns, etc. will also take place concurrently with Taiwan's 2024 Lantern Festival in Tainan.

The city of Tainan will also host several world class exhibitions during the year of Tainan 400, including World Orchid Conference 2024, Taiwan Design Exhibition 2024 & Taiwan Cultural Expo 2024.

More exciting programs will be announced soon.

Travellers will have an additional option to get to Tainan via China's Airlines' Singapore- Kaohsiung flights starting from 9 December 2023. China Airlines will fly three times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between Singapore to Kaohsiung. And Kaohsiung to Tainan is only 35min by car or 1hour by train.

Taiwan's 2024 Lantern Festival in Tainan's location & duration:

Anping Light District @ Lin Moniang Park, the original 1661 Taiwan Boat Park along the Anping Canal and Anping Recreation Pier. 3 Feb - 10 Mar 2024 except 9 Feb.

except 9 Feb. High-speed railway light district @ Tainan Convention and Exhibition Center and its surrounding venues, Sharon Green Energy Technology Demonstration site. 24 Feb - 10 Mar 2024 except 9 Feb.

