Taiwan Invites Singapore Travellers to "Find Your Taiwan Way" at NATAS Holidays 2026

Returning from August 21 to 23, the Taiwan Pavilion will spotlight personalised travel inspiration across food, culture, nature, wellness, adventure and family-friendly experiences

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Singapore travellers increasingly plan holidays around personal interests, family time and meaningful experiences, Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) will return to NATAS Holidays 2026 with an experience-led Taiwan Pavilion designed to help visitors "Find Your Taiwan Way".

Danjiang Bridge

Taking place from August 21 to 23 at Singapore EXPO, the Taiwan Pavilion will serve as a live travel discovery space, bringing together curated holiday ideas, cultural experiences and practical travel inspiration for different traveller profiles. From food lovers and culture seekers to nature explorers, wellness travellers, families and repeat visitors, the Taiwan Pavilion will show how Taiwan can be experienced in many ways, depending on each traveller's interests, pace and travel style.

Why Taiwan Fits Today's Singapore Traveller

The August edition comes as travel planning becomes more personalised and purposeful. Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2026 describes the year ahead as the era of "made-for-me travel", with travellers curating trips around their passions, priorities and personal sense of value. Its Singapore traveller snapshot found that 38% of Singapore travellers surveyed plan to travel with family, including multigenerational journeys, while 42% plan to explore local supermarkets or grocery stores abroad, 33% plan to visit a famous bookstore or library, and 31% plan to embark on summer mountain activities.

This shift plays to Taiwan's strengths as a short-haul destination where multiple interests can be combined within one trip. A Taiwan itinerary can move easily from street food, local markets and bookstores to family-friendly attractions, mountain landscapes, hot springs, and slower regional discovery, giving both first-time and repeat visitors more ways to shape a trip around their own interests.

"For Singapore travellers, Taiwan is both familiar and constantly evolving," said Paul Shih, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration Singapore Office. "Our aim is not only to introduce what is new, but to help travellers shape a Taiwan holiday around their own interests, whether that means food, culture, nature, wellness, rail journeys or regional discovery. Through the Taiwan Pavilion at NATAS Holidays, we want to make travel planning more personal and practical for families, repeat visitors and interest-led travellers."

Find Your Taiwan Way: From Familiar Favourites to New Discoveries

The August edition builds on TTA's earlier NATAS Holidays participation in March 2026, which highlighted the breadth of Taiwan's destination appeal through "Taiwan 100 Ways". This August, the focus turns to personalised and experience-led travel inspiration, encouraging Singapore travellers to discover the version of Taiwan that best reflects how they want to travel.

This approach complements TTA's slogan, "Taiwan – Waves of Wonder", which positions Taiwan around purposeful travel, seasonal experiences and year-round discovery. It also aligns with Taiwan's Sustainable Tourism Destination Highlights Flagship Program 2.0 (2026–2029), which supports thematic and specialty travel products across green, cultural, Hakka, Indigenous, agricultural, and accessible tourism, as well as senior travel markets.

For Singapore travellers, this translates into more ways to build a Taiwan itinerary around specific interests and seasons. Those looking to relax can plan hot spring escapes in Beitou, Jiaoxi and Zhiben, while nature lovers can enjoy sweeping views at Hehuan Mountain and Alishan, or catch the silver grass season along the Caoling Historic Trail. Food lovers can look forward to winter comfort dishes such as ginger duck hot pot, while those travelling during the festive season can plan around Taipei 101's New Year's Eve fireworks and island-wide countdown parties. Railway journeys and scenic mountain-and-coast getaways also offer travellers more ways to experience Taiwan at a slower pace.

Additional inspiration comes from the 2026–2027 Taiwan Tourism 100 Spotlights, which highlights destinations across Taiwan's 22 counties and cities, encouraging travellers to discover more of the island's local landscapes, culture and communities. Travel ideas are also supported by Taiwan's 2026–2027 Tourism Biennial Calendar, which features 109 activities across the island, including 36 international-level and 73 national-level events. Highlights include recurring festivals and seasonal experiences such as the Taiwan International Balloon Festival, Taiwan Cycling Festival, Hot Springs Season, Autumn Foliage Themed Train Tours, Romantic Provincial Highway 3 Hakka Art Trails, Taoyuan Longgang Rice Noodle Festival, Nantou Chocolate and Coffee Festival, and Sun Moon Lake Firefly Festival, giving travellers more ways to explore Taiwan throughout the year.

Planning a trip to Taiwan has also become more convenient. Travellers required to complete the Taiwan Arrival Card can now submit it online up to seven days before arrival, giving them more flexibility to prepare ahead of departure.

Taiwan Pavilion: From Inspiration to Itinerary Planning

At the Taiwan Pavilion, visitors can experience the island's 24-hour energy through performances, and cultural activities inspired by the comforting daily rituals of Taiwanese life – from aromatic local coffee tastings to hands-on crafts inspired by iconic Taiwanese breakfast classics. Visitors can also connect with tourism partners to turn these inspirations into ideas for their next Taiwan holiday.

Highlights include:

Taiwan Acrobatic Troupe

As Taiwan's only official professional acrobatic troupe, the Taiwan Acrobatic Troupe blends traditional folk arts with modern innovation. Its latest performance fuses contemporary acrobatics with futuristic styling to capture Taiwan's 24-hour energy, from bustling daytime streets to neon-lit nightscapes.

A Taste of Taiwan: Immersive Coffee Experience

This interactive 20- to 25-minute sensory workshop spotlights Taiwan's farm-to-table coffee culture. Participants will explore the diverse flavour profiles of Taiwanese coffee, from floral and citrus notes to honey and black tea, before hand-blending their own signature coffee to seal and take home.

Crafting Taiwan's Breakfast: Wool Felt DIY

This hands-on workshop introduces the warmth of Taiwanese daily life through wool felt craft, as participants create realistic replicas of iconic Taiwanese breakfast classics such as danbing, or Taiwanese egg crepes, and luobogao, or radish cakes. The activity reflects Taiwan's wider cultural-creative spirit and tradition of hands-on craft and design experiences.

Sewing Farm-themed Scent Sachet DIY

Designed for families and children, this activity invites visitors to create scent sachets inspired by Taiwan's farm animals and crops. Using child-safe needles, the activity helps children develop fine motor skills and patience while introducing them to Taiwan's agricultural culture in a fun and accessible way.

The Taiwan Pavilion at NATAS Holidays 2026 will be held from August 21 to 23 at Singapore EXPO, Hall 3, Booth 3H07.

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration