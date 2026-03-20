Taiwan Showcases "100 Ways" to Explore the Destination at NATAS Travel Fair 2026

Singapore remains a key inbound market, with strong visitor demand and air connectivity supporting continued growth.

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) will participate in the upcoming NATAS Travel Fair from March 27 to 29, 2026, with an enhanced Taiwan Pavilion that underscores the destination's strong tourism ties with Singapore while introducing new travel experiences for the year ahead. The participation reflects Singapore's continued position as one of Taiwan's key inbound visitor markets in Asia.

Duoliang Station

Tourism flows between Singapore and Taiwan remain strong and consistent. According to TTA, Taiwan welcomed around 1.35 million visitors from Singapore between 2023 and 2025, reaffirming Singapore as a high-value source market. This sustained demand is supported by Taiwan's diverse travel offerings and convenient accessibility.

Strong air connectivity further reinforces Taiwan's position as an accessible short-haul destination for Singapore travellers. With multiple flight options across key Taiwanese cities, travellers can easily explore a wide range of experiences – from food and culture to nature and seasonal activities.

Building on this momentum, Taiwan's participation in NATAS Travel Fair 2026 underscores its commitment to engaging directly with Singapore consumers and strengthening destination awareness.

Discover "Taiwan 100 Ways" at the Taiwan Pavilion

At this year's fair, the Taiwan Pavilion will centre on the creative concept of "Taiwan 100 Ways", showcasing the diverse experiences the destination has to offer. Whether travellers are drawn to nature, culture, urban exploration, or a slow-paced lifestyle, Taiwan presents countless ways to discover the island.

Taiwan offers experiences that span the entire day and across all seasons. From early morning traditional markets and breakfast culture to lively night markets and late-night entertainment, visitors can immerse themselves in the destination's vibrant energy at any time.

To bring this concept to life, the Taiwan Pavilion will feature:

FOCASA Circus Performance : Taiwan's first professional contemporary circus company will present a dynamic performance inspired by the island's rhythm from dawn to late night, featuring swinging ladders and juggling.

: Taiwan's first professional contemporary circus company will present a dynamic performance inspired by the island's rhythm from dawn to late night, featuring swinging ladders and juggling. Experience the Creative Soul of Taiwan: Visitors can discover their own "Taiwan Way" through interactive cultural workshops, including Indigenous Costume Bookmark Weaving, Sustainable Paper Art and Mosaic Coaster DIY – immersive experiences that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern creativity.

Visit the Taiwan Pavilion at NATAS Travel Fair

Visitors are invited to explore the Taiwan Pavilion at NATAS Travel Fair 2026 and discover the many ways to experience Taiwan. From cultural performances to hands-on activities and destination inspiration, the pavilion offers a glimpse into the richness and diversity of Taiwan's travel experiences.

With strong connectivity, diverse offerings and continued demand from Singapore travellers, Taiwan remains a compelling choice for leisure, culinary and cultural travel.

For more information about Taiwan Tourism Administration, visit https://eng.taiwan.net.tw/.

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration